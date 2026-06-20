No more delays, Judge warns Matara in Wahu murder case

The High Court has granted murder suspect John Matara a final opportunity to prepare his defence in the trial over the killing of socialite Starlet Wahu, younger sister of pastor Victor Kanyari.
Justice Alexander Muteti on Friday adjourned the defence hearing to July 17, warning that no further delays would be tolerated when the matter resumes next month.
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