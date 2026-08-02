Kindiki challenges opposition to offer alternative Vision 2060 plan

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Deputy President Kithure Kindiki at Irunduni in Tharaka Nithi County on Sunday August 2, 2026. [DPCS]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has challenged the opposition to present its own long-term development blueprint instead of dismissing the government's proposed Vision 2060 agenda, saying national planning should rise above partisan politics.

Speaking at Irunduni in Tharaka Nithi County on Sunday, Kindiki said President William Ruto's invitation to Kenyans to deliberate on the country's long-term future was one of the most significant national conversations of this generation and deserved serious engagement.

"The invitation by President William Ruto to all Kenyans to deliberate on the long-term future of our country is profound," Kindiki said.

"It is the most consequential undertaking for us in this generation and an opportunity to impact future generations. This is not an engagement to be joked about or treated lightly."

The Deputy President said leaders seeking to govern the country should respond to the government's proposals with competing ideas rather than political rhetoric.

"We expect those who want to lead this country to provide an alternative vision. We are projecting into the future to build on the transformative and inclusive progress we have made over the last four years," he said.

His remarks come as political debate intensifies over the proposed Vision 2060 blueprint, which the Kenya Kwanza administration says will succeed Vision 2030 by outlining the country's long-term economic and social development agenda beyond the current planning framework.

Kindiki said he was surprised that some leaders aspiring to the presidency appeared unwilling to participate in discussions on Kenya's future.

"It is surprising that some people who claim they want to lead our country have such little understanding of where the country is and where it is headed," he said.

The Deputy President defended President Ruto's development record, arguing that the administration had consistently provided evidence of projects and programmes underway despite criticism from the opposition.

"President Ruto and all of us are daily providing a compelling and comprehensive outline of the ongoing projects and programmes, backed by evidence. But either our critics have no eyes or they are opposing for the sake of it," he said.

Kindiki also dismissed recent political speculation surrounding President Ruto's running mate in the 2027 General Election, assuring Kenya Kwanza supporters that the coalition remained united.

"To our supporters and our people, relax. There is no reason to worry about anything. Nothing has changed," he said.

Without naming names, Kindiki appeared to dismiss suggestions that the veteran opposition politician could feature in the Kenya Kwanza ticket.

"Mr 40 Years has to go home. I am not a person to joke with. I am not your size. We have fought many battles. The political fights you are engaging in are very little," he said.

Kindiki said the government had ended regional discrimination by ensuring projects were distributed across the country.

He said the administration inherited more than 6,000 kilometres of stalled road projects but had since paid contractors and resumed construction.

"When we formed the government, we found ongoing projects that had stalled. We resolved to complete them. We have paid all the contractors who had claims against the government, and they have resumed work," he said.

He urged residents to reject calls for a one-term presidency and allow the government to complete its development agenda.

"Tell those people not to rush us with this one-term talk when we have only just begun our work. It is sad that some people have been around for 40 years, yet they have not even built an inch of tarmac," Kindiki said.