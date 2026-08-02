DCI takes over probe into abduction of Mlolongo businessman Jimmy Mutava

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI)

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has taken over investigations into the reported abduction of Mlolongo businessman Jimmy Mutava, as concerns continue to mount over his disappearance.

In a statement, the DCI said detectives from its Anti-Abduction Unit assumed responsibility for the case after a report was lodged at Mlolongo Police Station on July 27, 2026.