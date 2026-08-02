Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

DCI takes over probe into abduction of Mlolongo businessman Jimmy Mutava

By Mate Tongola | Aug. 2, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI)

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has taken over investigations into the reported abduction of Mlolongo businessman Jimmy Mutava, as concerns continue to mount over his disappearance.

In a statement, the DCI said detectives from its Anti-Abduction Unit assumed responsibility for the case after a report was lodged at Mlolongo Police Station on July 27, 2026.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Directorate of Criminal Investigations Jimmy Mutava Mlolongo Abduction
.

Latest Stories

The professor's curse: How policies punish dons for reading too much
The professor's curse: How policies punish dons for reading too much
Opinion
By Joel Changorok
34 mins ago
As our politicians behave badly, scholars imagine a better Kenya, world
Macharia Munene
By Macharia Munene
34 mins ago
Vision 2060: Can Ruto build Kenya's future amid a trail of failed projects?
Business
By Brian Ngugi
34 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Battle looms over plan to scrap livestreaming of election results
By Edwin Nyarangi 34 mins ago
Battle looms over plan to scrap livestreaming of election results
Uhuru to chair Azimio talks on formula for picking presidential candidate
By Edwin Nyarangi 34 mins ago
Uhuru to chair Azimio talks on formula for picking presidential candidate
Kenya's infrastructure boom faces costly maintenance crisis
By Macharia Kamau 34 mins ago
Kenya's infrastructure boom faces costly maintenance crisis
Vision 2060: Can Ruto build Kenya's future amid a trail of failed projects?
By Brian Ngugi 34 mins ago
Vision 2060: Can Ruto build Kenya's future amid a trail of failed projects?
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved