West Pokot to build Sh500m mother and baby hospital in six months

West Pokot Governor Simon Kachapin has handed over the construction site of a Sh500 million mother-and-baby hospital in Kabichbich, Pokot South. [File,Standard]

West Pokot Governor Simon Kachapin has handed over the construction site of a Sh500 million mother-and-baby hospital in Kabichbich, Pokot South.

The project is a major boost to maternal and newborn healthcare in the county.

The 250-bed Amson’s Group Mother and Baby Hospital is expected to be completed within six months and will provide specialised maternity and neonatal services to residents of West Pokot and neighbouring counties.

Speaking during the ground breaking ceremony, Kachapin said the project would fulfil President William Ruto’s commitment to establish a Level Four hospital in Kabichbich.

The move brings essential healthcare services closer to communities that have been forced to travel long distances to access specialised treatment.

He described the facility as a historic investment in the county’s healthcare sector, saying it would be the largest maternity hospital in West Pokot.

“Access to quality maternal and newborn healthcare should never depend on a family’s distance from a modern hospital. This facility will help safeguard the lives of mothers and newborns by bringing specialised services closer to the people,” said Kachapin.

The hospital will offer comprehensive maternity services, emergency Caesarean sections, postnatal care, diagnostic services, Kangaroo Mother Care and specialised maternal and neonatal intensive care units.

Kachapin said the facility would also create employment opportunities for residents during construction and after its completion.

He noted that Kabichbich Sub-County Hospital currently handles more than 50 deliveries monthly, serving patients from across county borders, making expansion of healthcare infrastructure necessary.

To strengthen services at the existing facility, the governor also handed over a modern ultrasound machine to improve diagnosis and management of pregnancy-related complications.

He said the county government had increased the number of nurses at Kabichbich from 12 in 2022 to 22, while the total workforce had grown to 45 healthcare personnel.

County Executive Committee Member for Health Claire Parklea said West Pokot was among only 10 counties out of the 47 selected to benefit from the mother and baby hospital project.

Parklea said the 250-bed facility would significantly improve access to skilled delivery services and help reduce maternal and newborn deaths.

She said the investment would strengthen the county’s capacity to manage pregnancy complications and provide timely medical attention to mothers and infants.

The project's engineer, Maurice, assured residents that construction would be completed within six months, urging the community to support the contractor.

He said local residents would be given priority in employment opportunities during the construction period.

Residents welcomed the project, saying it would reduce the financial burden associated with travelling to distant hospitals for specialised medical services.

Agatha Cheruto said the facility would save families the cost of seeking treatment in Kapenguria and Eldoret, particularly in emergencies.

She expressed optimism that improved healthcare infrastructure would enhance the management of common illnesses affecting children and families in the area.

Another resident, Eunice Peitoruk, said expectant mothers had struggled to access well-equipped health facilities, while children suffering from illnesses such as chronic pneumonia often faced challenges obtaining timely treatment.

She said the hospital would be a major relief to families who have endured long journeys in search of quality healthcare.

"The facility would serve generations of families beyond West Pokot." Said Peitoruk.