Born too soon: Inside Siaya's race to save preterm babies

At Siaya County Referral Hospital, tiny babies born weighing less than a kilogram are fighting for survival.[Courtesy]

At Siaya County Referral Hospital, the usually busy corridors are unusually quiet. Only a handful of people sit scattered across the waiting area. The nationwide medics’ strike has brought most hospital activities to a near standstill, creating an eerie calm in a facility that would ordinarily be filled with patients, relatives and health workers.

But behind the doors of the maternity, newborn and Kangaroo Mother Care units, life continues.

This is where 24-year-old Emily Achieng Omondi found herself after going into premature labor and giving birth to her first child at 26 weeks. Her daughter, Kayla, weighed just 900 grams; four months later, she weighs 3.8 kilograms, numbers that, for Emily, represent survival.