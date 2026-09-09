Healthcare crisis deepens as nurses' strike paralyzes hospitals

Kenya’s public health system is coming under increasing strain as the nurses’ strike enters its 40th day, with health workers warning of worsening disruption to essential services and accusing authorities of failing to resolve the dispute.
Maternity units in some Level Three and Four public hospitals have been closed because of the shortage of nurses, while mothers seeking antenatal and postnatal services are being turned away.
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