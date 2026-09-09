Healthcare crisis deepens as nurses' strike paralyses hospitals

Maya Ong’are, the only patient in the female ward at Kisumu County Referral Hospital, says she has been left alone after her family abandoned her. Now, with the nurses’ strike entering its 40th day, she says her struggle has become even harder as she waits for care and appeals to her family to come to her aid [Rodgers Otiso-Standard]

Kenya’s public health system is coming under increasing strain as the nurses’ strike enters its 40th day, with health workers warning of worsening disruption to essential services and accusing authorities of failing to resolve the dispute.

Maternity units in some Level Three and Four public hospitals have been closed because of the shortage of nurses, while mothers seeking antenatal and postnatal services are being turned away.