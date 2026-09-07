Sick newborns, piling bills turn joy into anguish for young mothers

A paediatrician weighs a newborn baby on a digital scale in a maternity ward. [iStockphoto]

They yearn to leave the hospital and join their loved ones in celebrating the arrival of their newborns.

Instead, they remain confined to the wards, unable to leave because they cannot settle their accumulated maternity and newborn care bills.

Raising money to enrol and pay premiums for the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) is a struggle for these young women.