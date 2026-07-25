Ebola: Fear, secrecy and trust is Kenya getting risk communication right?

As the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola continues to spread across the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the greatest challenge facing Kenya may not be the virus itself, but convincing the public to trust the country's outbreak response.

Recent revelations by Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale that Kenya is quietly operating undisclosed quarantine and isolation facilities, alongside the controversy surrounding the halted construction of an Ebola isolation centre Laikipia Air Base in Nanyuki, have reignited debate over one critical question: How much information should governments share during a public health emergency?