×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Kenya records 80 per cent jump in HPV vaccination among adolescent girls

Health & Science
 By Eunice Omollo | 6h ago | 3 min read
  Latest estimates indicate that 69 per cent of eligible adolescent girls in Kenya have now received at least one dose of the HPV vaccine. [Courtesy]

Kenya has recorded an increase in human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination among adolescent girls, marking one of the country's strongest gains in routine immunisation as global health agencies warn that millions of children worldwide are still missing life-saving vaccines.

New estimates released by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and UNICEF show that 472,845 adolescent girls received at least one dose of the HPV vaccine between January and June 2026, up from 258,698 during the same period last year.

The increase of more than 80 per cent reflects intensified efforts by the Ministry of Health, with support from UNICEF, WHO and other partners, to protect girls against cervical cancer.

The latest estimates indicate that 69 per cent of eligible adolescent girls in Kenya have now received at least one dose of the HPV vaccine, highlighting steady progress in expanding access to one of the country's most important cancer prevention programmes.

UNICEF Representative to Kenya, Dr Shaheen Nilofer, welcomed the gains but said more work is needed to ensure every child benefits from routine immunisation.

"Immunisation is every child's right. While we celebrate the success of the expansion of HPV vaccination in Kenya, it also serves as a challenge to redouble our efforts and close the gap to reach zero-dose children," she said.

The findings are contained in the latest WHO-UNICEF Estimates of National Immunisation Coverage (WUENIC), which track routine vaccination performance in nearly every country.

Globally, the report shows childhood immunisation continues to recover gradually after setbacks experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2025, about 116 million infants equivalent to 90 per cent of the world's children received at least one dose of the diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis (DTP) vaccine. Approximately 110 million infants, or 85 per cent, completed the recommended three-dose schedule.

Despite the improvement, global vaccination coverage has yet to return to pre-pandemic levels, with progress slowing in many regions because of conflict, displacement, vaccine hesitancy and funding constraints.

The report estimates that 13.5 million children worldwide remained completely unvaccinated during their first year of life in 2025. Although this represents a reduction of nearly 750,000 zero-dose children compared with the previous year, health agencies caution that the pace of progress remains too slow.

Kenya continues to face its own challenge, with an estimated 135,000 children still classified as zero-dose, meaning they did not receive a single routine vaccine during infancy. The figure has remained largely unchanged over the past year, underscoring the need to reach children in underserved communities.

The country, however, is edging closer to the global benchmark for routine childhood vaccination. According to the report, 88 per cent of eligible Kenyan children completed the three-dose DTP vaccination schedule in 2025, just below the internationally recommended target of 90 per cent.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said immunisation remains one of the most effective investments countries can make in protecting children's health.

"Every child, whether born into wealth or poverty, peace or conflict, deserves the life-saving protection that vaccines provide. Immunisation remains one of the most cost-effective and equitable public health interventions available," Dr Ghebreyesus said.

The report also raises concern over stalled measles vaccination. Worldwide, only 84 per cent of children received the first dose of the measles vaccine, while 77 per cent completed the second dose well below the 95 per cent coverage needed to prevent outbreaks. As a result, 57 countries experienced large or disruptive measles outbreaks during 2025.

Health agencies are also warning that reductions in international health financing could undermine recent gains. They are urging governments to maintain investment in immunisation programmes, strengthen disease surveillance systems and counter misinformation that discourages vaccine uptake. 

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Kenya records 80 per cent jump in HPV vaccination among adolescent girls
Kenya records 80 per cent jump in HPV vaccination among adolescent girls
Next article
Mental health conditions that are trivialised and misunderstood
Mental health conditions that are trivialised and misunderstood
.

Similar Articles

From war to fear: Children seeking asylum still at risks at Kakuma refugees camp
By Mercy Kahenda 2026-07-18 07:40:00
From war to fear: Children seeking asylum still at risks at Kakuma refugees camp
What helps women eat well? Control over money, time and decisions matters
By The Coversation 2026-07-18 06:00:00
What helps women eat well? Control over money, time and decisions matters
Inside Kenya's Ebola defences as seven Americans enter quarantine
By Eunice Omollo 2026-07-17 16:33:43
Inside Kenya's Ebola defences as seven Americans enter quarantine
.

Latest Articles

Kenya records 80 per cent jump in HPV vaccination among adolescent girls
Kenya records 80 per cent jump in HPV vaccination among adolescent girls
Health & Science
By Eunice Omollo
2026-07-19 12:55:54
Premium
Kenya records 80 per cent increase in HPV vaccination among girls
Health & Science
By Stecy Atieno
2026-07-18 20:00:00
Mental health conditions that are trivialised and misunderstood
Health & Science
By Anjellah Owino
2026-07-18 15:16:28
Premium
From war to fear: Children seeking asylum still at risks at Kakuma refugees camp
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2026-07-18 07:40:00
.

Recommended Articles

>Report: Cancer strikes women earlier than men
By Stecy Atieno 2026-07-17 06:30:00
Report: Cancer strikes women earlier than men
>Uganda begins 42-day watch to be declared Ebola-free after discharging last patient
By Eunice Omollo 2026-07-16 21:18:44
Uganda begins 42-day watch to be declared Ebola-free after discharging last patient
>Ebola spreading in DRC 'faster than any previous outbreak': WHO
By AFP 2026-07-16 17:38:22
Ebola spreading in DRC 'faster than any previous outbreak': WHO
>Travel restrictions hold as race for Bundibugyo treatments accelerates
By Eunice Omollo 2026-07-16 09:46:31
Travel restrictions hold as race for Bundibugyo treatments accelerates
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved