×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
Premium

SHA hasn't paid healthcare centres Sh5.5b since February, say workers

Health & Science
 By Mercy Kahenda | 3d ago | 3 min read
 A section of SHA building located in upperhill Nairobi. [Edward Kiplimo , Standard]

The Social Health Authority (SHA) has not remitted claims to level two and three health facilities across the country since February, with outstanding payments now amounting to Sh5.5 billion, operators has claimed.

The delay in remitting claims, they say, is disrupting service delivery in public, private and faith-based health facilities, including dispensaries, health centres and hospitals.

Healthcare workers say some of the facilities they ran are struggling with acute shortages of drugs, medical supplies and staff. Key laboratory tests have also been suspended due to a lack of reagents.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
The vaccines and treatments being developed for Ebola outbreak
The vaccines and treatments being developed for Ebola outbreak
Next article
Sickle cell patients in Kisumu push for affordable care and inclusion
Sickle cell patients in Kisumu push for affordable care and inclusion
.

Similar Articles

WHO releases first guidelines for treating Ebola and Marburg disease
By Eunice Omollo 2026-06-17 19:56:00
WHO releases first guidelines for treating Ebola and Marburg disease
Leaders call for urgent action to protect oceans against climate change
By Patrick Beja 2026-06-16 15:54:45
Leaders call for urgent action to protect oceans against climate change
SHA hasn't paid healthcare centres Sh5.5b since February, say workers
By Mercy Kahenda 2026-06-16 08:50:00
SHA hasn't paid healthcare centres Sh5.5b since February, say workers
.

Latest Articles

The vaccines and treatments being developed for Ebola outbreak
The vaccines and treatments being developed for Ebola outbreak
Health & Science
By AFP
2026-06-18 21:01:52
Sickle cell patients in Kisumu push for affordable care and inclusion
Health & Science
By Rodgers Otiso
2026-06-18 11:38:00
WHO releases first guidelines for treating Ebola and Marburg disease
Health & Science
By Eunice Omollo
2026-06-17 19:56:00
Leaders call for urgent action to protect oceans against climate change
Health & Science
By Patrick Beja
2026-06-16 15:54:45
.

Recommended Articles

>43 of healthcare workers in Kenya report depression symptoms, New study shows
By Ryan Kerubo 2026-06-15 07:30:00
43 of healthcare workers in Kenya report depression symptoms, New study shows
>How age, expression and sleep combine to shape facial wrinkles over time
By Noel Nabiswa 2026-06-15 06:00:00
How age, expression and sleep combine to shape facial wrinkles over time
>Enlarged tonsils: The silent condition affecting children's breathing
By Rodgers Otiso 2026-06-15 06:00:00
Enlarged tonsils: The silent condition affecting children's breathing
>Cloud technology brings clearer MRI scans to Africa
By James Wanzala 2026-06-15 06:00:00
Cloud technology brings clearer MRI scans to Africa
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved