SHA hasn't paid healthcare centres Sh5.5b since February, say workers

A section of SHA building located in upperhill Nairobi. [Edward Kiplimo , Standard]

The Social Health Authority (SHA) has not remitted claims to level two and three health facilities across the country since February, with outstanding payments now amounting to Sh5.5 billion, operators has claimed.

The delay in remitting claims, they say, is disrupting service delivery in public, private and faith-based health facilities, including dispensaries, health centres and hospitals.

Healthcare workers say some of the facilities they ran are struggling with acute shortages of drugs, medical supplies and staff. Key laboratory tests have also been suspended due to a lack of reagents.