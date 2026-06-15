43 of healthcare workers in Kenya report depression symptoms, New study shows

Heavy workload, lack of resources, and triggers of mental illnesses among nurses and midwives. [iStockphoto]

Healthcare workers are central to Kenya’s health system, forming the first point of contact for patients seeking care across hospitals and clinics.

A new study suggests that many of these professionals are grappling with mental health challenges, raising important questions about workforce wellbeing and the quality of care patients receive.

Findings from the UZIMA Data Science (UZIMA-DS) study by the Aga Khan University Brain and Mind Institute show that 43.1 per cent of healthcare workers experienced depressive symptoms at least once during 12 months.