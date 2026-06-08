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Stay stronger for longer: Why your legs feel weaker with age and what you can do

Health & Science
 By Noel Nabiswa | 48m ago | 3 min read
 physical strength, flexibility, and mobility decline with age.[AI]

Have you ever asked yourself why your knees become weak as you get older, or why you find it difficult to perform tasks that you could easily do when you were younger? We have witnessed older women and men having trouble walking long distances, going hiking as they used to when they were young, and carrying out other activities that require energy.

We have seen older men and women walking with the aid of a walking stick, while others need assistance to climb stairs or carry out everyday tasks.

Unfortunately, we become less flexible as we age. Clinicians even have a test called the “sit-to-stand” test, which basically measures a person’s ability to stand up from a chair. It is widely used to assess physical function and to identify older people who may be at risk of falls and frailty.

According to Hinge Health, the sit-to-stand exercise, also known as the chair rise or chair stand, involves sitting down and standing up from a seat without using your hands for assistance. It helps to improve the strength and balance of the muscles that enable you to sit down and stand up. It is also great for anyone recovering from surgery that affects mobility, such as a knee or hip replacement, or for anyone looking to increase core, thigh, hip, or glute strength.

There are many reasons why standing up becomes more difficult as we age. It is thought that our tendons become tighter around the joints and that the cartilage between them deteriorates. There is also a general deterioration of the ligaments and a reduction in synovial fluid within the joints, along with a tightening of the muscles surrounding them.

Our muscle mass also decreases as we get older, particularly in muscles such as the quadriceps. These are the muscles at the front of the thighs, which are essential for helping us stand up.

However, the good news is that these changes may be slowed down. This can be achieved through regular physical activity, which is thought to reduce the rate of deterioration in flexibility, while also providing benefits for bone density, cardiovascular health, and mental health.

Studies have shown that physically active people can achieve a greater range of motion than sedentary individuals, even in older age. NHS guidelines recommend that older adults should engage in activities that improve strength, balance, and flexibility at least twice a week, as well as complete at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity each week, or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity activity for those who are already active.

It is also important to stretch properly. Yoga is an excellent option if you can do it, but simple stretching exercises can also help improve flexibility and can easily be done in front of the television or while talking on the phone. It is worth seeking guidance from a trained professional to ensure that you stretch correctly. 

Diet is also important, particularly when it comes to nutrients such as protein, which helps build muscle, and calcium and vitamin D, which support bone density.

 

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