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Tharaka Nithi residents to benefit from specialised healthcare services

Health & Science
 By Phares Mutembei | 16h ago | 2 min read
 Governor Muthomi Njuki says residents to access improved diagnostic services. [File, Standard]

Tharaka Nithi residents will benefit from improved diagnostic services following the construction of a modern CT scan building at Marimanti Level Four Hospital that will have X-ray and ultrasound services.

Governor Muthomi Njuki said this will transform healthcare services in the region "by bringing critical diagnostic services closer to the people.'

Speaking during the groundbreaking event in Marimanti Hospital, Governor Njuki said the CT scan and other radiology facilities will be installed and operationalised by December.

Njuki said the county was committed to ensuring that the people access quality and affordable healthcare services without the need to travel to referral hospitals outside the county.

The county chief who was flanked by County Health Executive Gichuyia Nthuraku and Marimanti Ward MCA Kennedy Kamunyu, said a new dialysis unit will be established at the hospital, and a modern incinerator by December, "among other specialised facilities and equipment aimed at improving service delivery."

Njuki said his administration has continued to invest appropriately in healthcare infrastructure to improve service delivery.

“Our goal is to ensure wananchi receive specialised treatment closer to their homes. We are investing heavily in modern equipment, new facilities and healthcare personnel to strengthen service delivery across the county,” he said.

While lauding the executive for investments in health sector, Mr Kamunyu said the residents had for years struggled to access CT Scan services and were forced to travel long distances.

“Once operational, this facility will greatly ease the burden on our people because they will conveniently access these critical diagnostic services here in Marimanti,” said the MCA.

Going by county health records, Tharaka Nithi has increased the number of health facilities from 93 in 2017 to 120 in 2026, which the Governor said "reflected deliberate investments in community healthcare and Universal Health Coverage programmes."

The county expanded Level II facilities from 74 to 102 during the same period, ensuring the previously underserved rural communities access services closer home.

The recent upgrading of Chuka Hospital to a Level V facility further strengthened the county’s referral system and enhanced access to specialised treatment, Njuki said.

Between 2017 and 2026, the devolved unit operationalised 25 new health facilities in Tharaka North, Tharaka South, Maara, Muthambi, Chuka and Igambang’ombe sub-counties in a move targeted at reducing healthcare access gaps.

Later, Njuki who was accompanied by Mwimbi MCA Jonnes Kinegeni, officially opened Kathingithu Dispensary and commissioned Kithanya Dispensary.

The two newly operationalised dispensaries are expected to serve more than 4,500 residents, with the leaders saying it will boost access to primary healthcare services in rural areas. 

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