How malaria vaccine is quietly saving Kisumu's children

Fredrick Gogo, A lab manager at Lumumba Sub-County Hospital, Kisumu, operating a microscope during diagnosis of Malaria in the facility. [Rodgers Otiso, Standard]

For decades, paediatric wards across Kisumu’s public hospitals have carried a familiar weight, feverish children, anxious mothers and the relentless urgency associated with malaria, a disease that has shaped childhood illness along the Lake Victoria region for generations.

Hospital beds were once routinely filled with young patients battling high fevers, convulsions and severe infections, many requiring prolonged admissions. Malaria was not simply common; it defined the rhythm of clinical life.