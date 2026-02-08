×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Diani communities unite to fight loss of Kenya's fragile mangrove forests

Health & Science
 By Dianah Mugalizi | 3h ago | 2 min read
 Alcohol brewing equipment destroyed in sections of mangrove forest at the Coast (PHOTO: Courtesy)

The beaches along Kenya’s coastline came alive with more than the gentle rhythm of waves and the rustle of mangrove leaves in the coastal breeze. They echoed with voices, footsteps and communal devotion as communities marked World Wetlands Day 2026 under the global theme, “Celebrating Wetlands and Traditional Knowledge.”

For Pro Green Shapers (PGS), the day was the culmination of months of planning, community engagement and ecological assessment. On February 2, 2026, PGS partnered with Diani Youth Beach Cleaning and Management Services to organise a mangrove planting, restoration and community sensitisation exercise in Makongeni, Diani, Kwale County.

Together with community leaders, local fishers and volunteers, we planted 500 mangrove seedlings while holding awareness forums on wetlands conservation.

Mangrove restoration is not merely an environmental activity. It is an act of survival, cultural preservation and resilience. Along Kenya’s coast, mangroves are guardians of both land and sea. Their intricate root systems stabilise shorelines, shelter marine life and sustain livelihoods dependent on healthy oceans.

Yet these ecosystems face mounting pressure from urban expansion, pollution, climate change and unsustainable harvesting. Restoration efforts are, therefore, not only environmental interventions, but also social and economic investments.

In Diani, the urgency is particularly evident. Mangroves act as natural barriers against extreme weather, absorbing wave energy, reducing erosion and protecting valuable land. As climate change intensifies storms and raises sea levels, these natural defences are increasingly vital in safeguarding homes, infrastructure and livelihoods.

Below the water’s surface, mangrove roots form nurseries for fish, crabs and other marine species. These sheltered environments allow young marine life to mature before migrating to open waters, supporting fisheries and enhancing food security.

Mangroves also play a critical role in combating climate change by storing up to four times more carbon than terrestrial forests. Without them, fish populations decline, undermining food systems and local economies.

Despite their value, mangrove forests are being lost at alarming rates due to rapid urbanisation, pollution, illegal logging and poorly planned development. Wetlands continue to be degraded by waste discharge, destructive resource use and unchecked construction, making restoration a necessity rather than a choice.

The consequences are already visible: rising coastal erosion threatens homes and infrastructure, dwindling fish stocks undermine livelihoods, biodiversity loss destabilises ecosystems, and communities become vulnerable to climate shocks.

Pro Green Shapers calls on Kenyans to join our mangrove restoration and community engagement efforts, by volunteering, partnering, supporting programmes helps roots take hold, in the soil and in the hearts of our communities.

The writer is the Programmes Director at Pro Green Shapers

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Neglected killer: kala-azar disease surges in Kenya
Neglected killer: kala-azar disease surges in Kenya
Next article
Mothers, babies battle starvation as Turkana drought crisis worsens
Mothers, babies battle starvation as Turkana drought crisis worsens
.

Similar Articles

From wagging tails to healthy tales: How pets improve mind and body
By Ryan Kerubo 2026-02-08 15:59:30
From wagging tails to healthy tales: How pets improve mind and body
Diani communities unite to fight loss of Kenya's fragile mangrove forests
By Dianah Mugalizi 2026-02-08 15:35:56
Diani communities unite to fight loss of Kenya's fragile mangrove forests
Nipah virus revives pandemic fears, as Kenya risk termed low
By Gardy Chacha 2026-02-08 14:55:25
Nipah virus revives pandemic fears, as Kenya risk termed low
.

Latest Articles

Mothers, babies battle starvation as Turkana drought crisis worsens
Mothers, babies battle starvation as Turkana drought crisis worsens
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2026-02-08 16:21:32
From wagging tails to healthy tales: How pets improve mind and body
Health & Science
By Ryan Kerubo
2026-02-08 15:59:30
Diani communities unite to fight loss of Kenya's fragile mangrove forests
Health & Science
By Dianah Mugalizi
2026-02-08 15:35:56
Nipah virus revives pandemic fears, as Kenya risk termed low
Health & Science
By Gardy Chacha
2026-02-08 14:55:25
.

Recommended Articles

>Kenya healthcare at breaking point as debt consumes 60pc revenue
By Benard Orwongo 2026-02-08 09:47:00
Kenya healthcare at breaking point as debt consumes 60pc revenue
>Injectable PrEP: New relief in preventing HIV infections
By Mercy Kahenda 2026-02-08 07:00:00
Injectable PrEP: New relief in preventing HIV infections
>How PrEP is administered
By Mercy Kahenda 2026-02-07 13:59:00
How PrEP is administered
>Why herds can't recover before the next drought
By Mactilda Mbenywe 2026-02-07 00:45:00
Why herds can't recover before the next drought
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved