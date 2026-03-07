Digital abuse, economic empowerment dominate discussions ahead of Women's Day

Young women urged to pursue economic independence, digital safety. [File, Courtesy]

Young women have been urged to pursue economic independence and remain vigilant against online abuse as part of efforts to strengthen leadership and participation in community and national issues.

The call emerged during discussions around the “Passing the Baton” feminist leadership initiative, which documents the experiences and leadership journeys of seasoned women leaders and shares them with younger generations through podcast conversations and community dialogues.

Speakers said mentorship and the transfer of knowledge between generations are key to sustaining leadership and expanding opportunities for women.

“Passing the baton means believing in the next generation,” said Brenda Kalekye, a board member at Polycom Girls. “When we empower girls to continue their education, start businesses, or take leadership roles, we are creating the future we want to see.”

Kalekye added that leadership should focus on preparing others to take over responsibility rather than holding positions indefinitely.

“Leadership should never be about holding positions forever. It is about preparing others to continue the journey,” she said.

Discussions also focused on the growing concern of technology-facilitated gender-based violence, including the non-consensual sharing of intimate images online. Participants highlighted the risks many young women face in digital spaces and the need for stronger awareness and accountability.

Under the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act, 2018, the non-consensual distribution of intimate or obscene images is a criminal offence that can attract fines or imprisonment.

Aphline Yogo, programme officer at Polycom Girls, said sharing the stories of experienced feminist leaders helps younger women connect historical struggles to current realities.

“Many of these powerful stories exist in books or conferences,” she said. “But when communities listen to them together and reflect on them, women realise they are not alone and can begin organising around solutions.”

The discussions also highlighted the importance of financial independence as a foundation for dignity and autonomy among women.

Participants noted that economic empowerment enables women to make independent decisions, take leadership roles and participate more actively in governance processes that affect their lives.

Mentor Sumba Njeri said understanding how governance systems work is equally important for young people seeking to influence change.

“Young people must understand how systems work because issues such as education, healthcare and taxation affect our daily lives,” she said.

Njeri encouraged young people to actively participate in civic processes, including voter registration and public decision-making forums.

The discussions are part of a broader effort to preserve feminist history, strengthen mentorship networks and encourage young women to take up leadership roles in their communities.