Pre-eclampsia: The deadly condition many mothers never see coming

Hypertensive disorders in pregnancy remain a major challenge to safe motherhood. [Courtesy]

Pre-eclampsia is among the most dangerous complications of pregnancy, yet many women remain unaware of its risks until it strikes. Globally, it affects between two and eight per cent of pregnancies, contributing to an estimated 46,000 maternal deaths and 500,000 infant deaths annually, according to the World Health Organisation.

In Kenya, the picture is equally concerning. Studies show that five to six per cent of expectant women develop pre-eclampsia, making it the second leading cause of maternal death after bleeding.

With a maternal mortality ratio of 355 to 375 deaths per 100,000 live births, hypertensive disorders in pregnancy remain a major challenge to safe motherhood.