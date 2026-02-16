×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

How everyday choices and quick fixes quietly accelerate antimicrobial resistance threat

Health & Science
 By Ryan Kerubo | 3h ago | 3 min read
 When antibiotics are used without knowing the cause, they may do nothing at all or make resistance worse. [Courtesy]

The path to antimicrobial resistance (AMR) often begins at home, quietly and without intention. A headache, fever, stomach pain or sore throat feels familiar.

The symptoms resemble something experienced before. Instead of going to a health facility for tests, many people reach for what once worked. A leftover pill, a familiar antibiotic from a nearby chemist or advice from a friend feels quicker, cheaper and easier.

These choices appear practical, especially in a health system where laboratory services are limited, diagnostic tools are scarce and hospitals are frequently overcrowded. Yet experts warn that this everyday decision-making plays a powerful role in driving AMR.

“People often assume they already know what they are sick with,” said Susan Kiambi, a Senior Medical Technologist. “They base treatment on symptoms alone or on what they were given before. Without testing, that assumption is risky.”

Fever is one of the most common examples. In many parts of Kenya, fever is automatically linked to malaria, even in regions where malaria transmission is low. Patients bypass testing and purchase anti-malarial drugs over the counter. In other cases, stomach pain or diarrhoea leads straight to antibiotics commonly used for typhoid, without confirmation that typhoid is present.

“Symptoms overlap across many diseases,” Kiambi explained. “A viral infection, a bacterial infection or even a parasitic illness can look the same at first. When antibiotics are used without knowing the cause, they may do nothing at all or make resistance worse.”

Another widespread habit is returning to drugs used in the past. A cough cleared after antibiotics once, so the same medicine is taken again. A urinary tract infection responded before, so the same tablets are purchased without consultation. Over time, bacteria repeatedly exposed to the same drugs adapt and survive.

Over-the-counter access to antibiotics makes this cycle easy to sustain. Many chemists sell antibiotics without prescriptions, often under pressure from customers who expect quick relief. While regulation exists, enforcement remains uneven.

Nancy Bowen, Director of Medical Laboratory Services at the National HIV Reference Laboratory. noted that misuse does not stem from ignorance alone. “People are responding to real barriers. Testing costs money. Facilities may be far. Results can take time. When someone feels unwell, they want immediate relief.”

Even when laboratory services are available, many patients skip testing because symptoms feel manageable. That decision carries consequences beyond the individual. Resistant bacteria spread within households, communities and hospitals, quietly undermining treatment options for others. “Antibiotic resistance does not stay with one person,” Kiambi said. “It moves. A resistant infection today becomes a community problem tomorrow.”

Children are particularly vulnerable. Parents may treat fevers or diarrhoea at home using adult medications or incomplete doses. In severe cases, delayed diagnosis leads to complications that could have been avoided with early testing.

Personal responsibility

Experts stress that personal responsibility must exist alongside system reform. Strengthening laboratories, expanding access to diagnostics and investing in surveillance are essential. Behaviour change at the individual level matters just as much.

“When antibiotics are taken unnecessarily or incorrectly, everyone pays the price,” Bowen said. “Even the strongest health system cannot keep up if misuse continues at community level.”

Simple actions can make a difference. Seeking testing before treatment whenever possible. Avoiding leftover antibiotics. Completing prescribed doses fully. Refusing antibiotics when told they are not needed. Asking questions at pharmacies and clinics.

Kiambi emphasised that antibiotics are a shared resource. “Once resistance develops, we cannot reverse it. Protecting these medicines requires careful use, both by health professionals and by the public.”

Antimicrobial resistance is often framed as a policy failure, a laboratory gap or a funding challenge. Those gaps are real. Still, the choices made in homes, shops and pharmacies every day quietly shape the direction of the crisis. 

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
River Nyakomisaro: Kisii's toxic artery where Bamako promise drowns
River Nyakomisaro: Kisii's toxic artery where Bamako promise drowns
Next article
Inside prescription by assumption fueling drug resistance
Inside prescription by assumption fueling drug resistance
.

Similar Articles

How everyday choices and quick fixes quietly accelerate antimicrobial resistance threat
By Ryan Kerubo 2026-02-16 08:00:00
How everyday choices and quick fixes quietly accelerate antimicrobial resistance threat
GBV survivors in Africa shut out by costly and broken justice systems
By Maryann Muganda 2026-02-16 08:00:00
GBV survivors in Africa shut out by costly and broken justice systems
Women survive, retain fertility better than men after childhood cancer treatment
By Ayoki Onyango 2026-02-16 00:00:00
Women survive, retain fertility better than men after childhood cancer treatment
.

Latest Articles

River Nyakomisaro: Kisii's toxic artery where Bamako promise drowns
Premium
River Nyakomisaro: Kisii's toxic artery where Bamako promise drowns
Health & Science
By Elizabeth Angira
2026-02-16 11:00:00
Premium
Inside prescription by assumption fueling drug resistance
Health & Science
By Ryan Kerubo
2026-02-16 08:10:00
GBV survivors in Africa shut out by costly and broken justice systems
Health & Science
By Maryann Muganda
2026-02-16 08:00:00
Women survive, retain fertility better than men after childhood cancer treatment
Health & Science
By Ayoki Onyango
2026-02-16 00:00:00
.

Recommended Articles

>After weight loss breakthrough: The hard truth about staying slim
By The Conversation 2026-02-16 00:00:00
After weight loss breakthrough: The hard truth about staying slim
>New technology improves survival prospects for sickle cell patients
By Rodgers Otiso 2026-02-16 00:00:00
New technology improves survival prospects for sickle cell patients
>Malaria in Kilifi South: Drug misuse, mosquitoes and poverty fuel crisis
By Jasmine Atieno 2026-02-16 00:00:00
Malaria in Kilifi South: Drug misuse, mosquitoes and poverty fuel crisis
>Caregivers urged to vaccinate girls against cervical cancer
By James Omoro 2026-02-15 16:53:28
Caregivers urged to vaccinate girls against cervical cancer
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved