Living under pressure: Hidden hypertension risk in your daily life

By Ayoki Onyango | Nov. 10, 2025
Homa residents carrying a banner for World Hypertension Day in Rodi Kopany Town. (James Omoro, Standard)

Hypertension is predominantly a disease of the elderly and does not usually present any noticeable signs or symptoms, apart from high blood pressure.

Whether treated or untreated, hypertension tends to worsen with age. Medical professionals emphasise that multiple examinations are essential to identify the condition. Over the years, hypertension can lead to target organ damage. Structural, functional and pathological changes, such as left ventricular enlargement, congestive heart failure, nephrosclerosis or arteriosclerosis may occur.

.

