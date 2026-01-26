Nuclear power can light up Kenya but radioactive waste disposal poses risks

Today, only 31 countries — out of 195 — in the world generate electricity from nuclear power according to June 2025 data from International Atomic Energy Agency. [Courtesy]

The science behind nuclear power is the stuff of Sci-Fi movies. Imagine this: 100 grammes — an amount so miniscule a newborn baby could comfortably hold in one hand — of enriched uranium carries energy equivalent of 1,000 kilogrammes of oil.

At face value, its return on investment is simply mind-blowing.

Nuclear power or nuclear energy is generated from chain reactions inside a nuclear reactor, where uranium atoms (also known as uranium-235), split due to radioactivity, releasing huge amounts of heat energy in the process.