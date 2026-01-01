Trump halts World Health Organisation funding, recalls staff

US officially exits World Health Organisation. [AFP]

President Donald Trump has ordered a pause on all US funding to the World Health Organization (WHO) and directed that American personnel working with the agency be recalled or reassigned.

The move comes as the United States formally withdraws from the global health body, according to news agencies.

In a presidential action issued on January 20, the White House noted that the decision to withdraw from WHO follows the mishandling of COVID-19 pandemic and other global health crises.

It also cited WHO’s failure to adopt needed reforms and concerns about the organization’s independence from political influence by member states.

“WHO continues to demand unfairly onerous payments from the United States, far out of proportion with other countries’ assessed payments. China, with a population of 1.4 billion, has 300 percent of the population of the United States, yet contributes nearly 90 percent less to the WHO.”

Following the decision, the Secretary of State and the Office of Management and Budget have been directed to pause future transfers of US government funds, support, or resources to WHO, and to recall and reassign US personnel working with the organisation.

"The Secretary of State and the Director of the Office of Management and Budget shall take appropriate measures, with all practicable speed, to pause the future transfer of any United States Government funds, support, or resources to the WHO and recall and reassign United States Government personnel or contractors working in any capacity with the WHO," read the action.

Officials are also tasked with identifying alternative domestic and international partners to take over programs previously managed by WHO.

In addition, the US will cease participation in negotiations on the WHO Pandemic Agreement and amendments to the International Health Regulations, with the White House noting that any actions under these frameworks will have no binding effect on the United States.