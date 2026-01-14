Ten hospitalised after consuming suspected contaminated Mursik

Ten members of one family, aged between three and 60 years, were on Monday rushed to Londiani Sub-County Hospital in Kipkelion East Constituency after consuming suspected contaminated sour milk, popularly known as mursik, in Chepseon area, Kericho County.

According to the hospital’s Medical Superintendent, Dr Collins Kipkoech, the patients were admitted on Monday morning after presenting symptoms consistent with food poisoning.

Dr Kipkoech said the family consumed about three litres of the sour milk during dinner on Sunday night.

“They presented with symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea. The patients were treated with intravenous antibiotics and fluids, and samples have been taken for microscopic analysis to establish the exact cause,” he said.

The doctor added that the patients—five males and five females—are currently in stable condition, with only one expected to be admitted for further observation.

Vivian Chemutai, who prepared the sour milk, said she could not explain how the traditional delicacy became harmful to her family.

“The cow might be sick. It had previously suffered from mastitis after calving,” she said.

Chemutai noted that she did not consume the milk due to ulcers, but two of her children were among those affected and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Another family member, Maureen Cheruto, said they began experiencing stomach pains shortly after taking the milk with ugali, before vomiting followed.

“I was the first one to fall ill,” she said.

Davis Cheruiyot appealed to the government to dispatch veterinary officers and public health experts to the area to establish whether the cow was sick or if other factors caused the contamination, in order to prevent similar incidents in the future.