×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
Premium

We sleep hungry: How pregnant women fight for care

Health & Science
 By Rosa Agutu | 6h ago | 5 min read
 A pregnant woman. [Courtesy/GettyImages]

At around 3pm, we arrived in a village in Dukana area of Marsabit County. The sun had dipped past its highest point, the light had softened into a warm glow and long shadows stretched across the ground, which still radiated intense heat.

After five hours on a dusty road from Marsabit town, we stepped out of the vehicle into a wave of heat and the distant sound of women singing and ululating. Down the hill, through the glare, we could make out a circle of women dancing outside a Manyatta. We were told they were celebrating the birth of child, offering support, respect and honour to the new mother.

After greeting the women, radiant in their colourful kangas, we walked inside to meet the mother. Near the entrance, three women sat around the firewood, preparing food. Further in, past the partition separating the kitchen from the sleeping area, we found Talaso Jarso, the new mother, cradling her hours-old-baby.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
How Pepfar funding cut will hurt Africa
How Pepfar funding cut will hurt Africa
Next article
The side effects of HIV therapy
The side effects of HIV therapy
.

Similar Articles

MP Kitur: Sweet-drinks company wanted to bribe me to stay quiet
By Gardy Chacha 2025-12-01 12:37:48
MP Kitur: Sweet-drinks company wanted to bribe me to stay quiet
How doctors closed rare heart defect, giving Kenyan woman second chance
By James Wanzala 2025-12-01 12:00:52
How doctors closed rare heart defect, giving Kenyan woman second chance
Nairobi summit calls for action as experts warn of mental health crisis
By Ryan Kerubo 2025-12-01 09:44:16
Nairobi summit calls for action as experts warn of mental health crisis
.

Latest Articles

How Pepfar funding cut will hurt Africa
How Pepfar funding cut will hurt Africa
Health & Science
By The Conversation
2025-12-01 13:21:48
The side effects of HIV therapy
Health & Science
By The Conversation
2025-12-01 13:03:42
MP Kitur: Sweet-drinks company wanted to bribe me to stay quiet
Health & Science
By Gardy Chacha
2025-12-01 12:37:48
Premium
How doctors closed rare heart defect, giving Kenyan woman second chance
Health & Science
By James Wanzala
2025-12-01 12:00:52
.

Recommended Articles

>Kenya records increase in new HIV infections
By Mercy Kahenda 2025-12-01 08:09:00
Kenya records increase in new HIV infections
>We sleep hungry: How pregnant women fight for care
By Rosa Agutu 2025-12-01 07:04:00
We sleep hungry: How pregnant women fight for care
>Why our go-to antibiotics can no longer protect us
By Chebet Birir 2025-12-01 06:59:00
Why our go-to antibiotics can no longer protect us
>Breaking barriers: Kenyan women in tech graduate with Sh1.3 million boost to drive innovation
By Ryan Kerubo 2025-11-29 13:39:30
Breaking barriers: Kenyan women in tech graduate with Sh1.3 million boost to drive innovation
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved