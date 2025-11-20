×
AAR Hospital receives SafeCare level 5 certification

Health & Science
 By Brian Ngugi | 20h ago | 3 min read
 AAR Hospital CEO, Dr Aysha Edwards  chats with Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale during the award of SafeCare level 5 certification. [Brian Ngugi, Standard]

AAR Hospital has received SafeCare level 5 certification for its exceptionally high quality of healthcare services offered to patients.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale presided over the award of the SafeCare standards certification which is awarded after a thorough survey of thirteen specific areas in a hospital.

The areas include governance and management, human resource and management, patient and family rights and access to care

Others are management of information, risk management, outpatient services, inpatient care, surgery and anesthesia services, laboratory services, diagnostic imaging services, medication management and support services.

Duale said the SafeCare assessments are developed in compliance with the Ministry of Health’s quality and safety framework, and are designed to align with regulatory standards, including accreditation from the Kenya National Accreditation Service (KENAS).

“I salute the management of AAR Hospital on this great achievement, quality healthcare is a collaborative effort between public and private providers and AAR Hospital is a partner in that sense,” said Duale.

He said the assessments are accredited by the International Society for Quality in Health Care External Evaluation Association (IEEA), covering both medical and non-medical aspects of care across facilities of all sizes, from small clinics to large hospitals.

According to him, up to 7,000 health facilities across 21 countries have SafeCare standards certification, 3,000 of which are public and private health facilities in 9 African countries.

Additionally, 28 healthcare systems have adopted SafeCare standards as their mark of quality.

They include the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) predecessor, the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) Kenya, the Health Insurance Funds in Tanzania and Kwara State, Nigeria.

AAR Hospital CEO, Dr Aysha Edwards said SafeCare is a partnership between PharmAccess, Joint Commission International (JCI), and the Council for Health Service Accreditation of Southern Africa (COHSASA), collaborating to create rigorous, realistic clinical standards specifically tailored to resource-restricted environments.

“We are proud of this major milestone for AAR Hospital Limited, this certification reflects our continuous commitment to delivering safe, high quality and patient-centric care,” she said.

 Other services surveyed under SafeCare standards include pandemic preparedness, maternal, newborn and child health (MNCH), sustainable practices and antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

In her sentiments, PharmAccess Program Director, Angela Siteyi said SafeCare was established to check healthcare standards for resource-constrained countries, where millions of preventable deaths occur due to poor quality services.

“At SafeCare, we believe that everyone deserves access to quality healthcare, regardless of their circumstances,” she said, adding, “We work to inspire and empower healthcare facilities worldwide to improve the quality and safety of their services, even in the face of significant resource constraints.

Ms Siteyi said they work with governments, public and private healthcare providers, patients, and corporate partners to advance healthcare quality globally.

“Our management team is supported by leaders across West Africa, Eastern Africa and India, united in the goal of delivering safe, high-quality healthcare for all,” she said.

