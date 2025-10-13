When babies are born with organs outside the body

Team of Surgeons at JOOTRH performing surgeries where over 124 life changing surgeries were done last week children aging 0-12 years. [Rodgers Otiso, Standard]

When 34-year-old Anne Opondo from Bondo discovered she was pregnant in 2019, her heart overflowed with the joy every expectant mother knows.

But what began as a journey of hope quickly spiralled into months of fear, uncertainty, and heartache. Her pregnancy was riddled with complications, painful scans, and difficult medical conversations that tested her strength as a mother.

“It’s every woman’s joy to learn she’s pregnant,” Anne begins. “But right from the start, my pregnancy was complicated. I was constantly at the clinic, and during one ultrasound, the doctors said they sometimes couldn’t see the baby’s legs, or even a head. They suggested abortion as the only way forward. I was horrified. How could I end a life that had already begun inside me?”