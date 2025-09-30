×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
Premium

How tech is facilitating violence against women

Health & Science
 By Maryann Muganda | 6m ago | 5 min read
 Kilifi residents march against GBV during a community sensitization campaign against GBV and femicide. [Marion Kithi, Standard]

The notification pings. It could be a message from a friend, a work email, or a stranger telling you that your body isn't good enough. For Kenyan women, the smartphone in their pocket has become both a lifeline and a weapon, one that connects them to opportunity while simultaneously exposing them to relentless abuse.

In Kenya today, almost every woman who goes online has experienced some form of abuse. A staggering 99.3 per cent of women and girls reported facing technology-facilitated violence, whether through harassment, threats, exploitation, or emotional torture.

This is according to a new report, Technology-Facilitated Violence Against Women and Girls (TFVAWG), launched in Nairobi by the Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC), UN Women, and the Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA).

Related Topics


Previous article
How tech is facilitating violence against women
How tech is facilitating violence against women
Next article
How 'Roaming Blood' initiative seeks to rescue of rural mothers
How 'Roaming Blood' initiative seeks to rescue of rural mothers
.

Similar Articles

Doctors told me I would lose my life to rheumatic heart disease in 15 days
By Ryan Kerubo 2025-09-29 11:59:29
Doctors told me I would lose my life to rheumatic heart disease in 15 days
Silent threat: A sore throat could lead to rheumatic heart disease
By Ryan Kerubo 2025-09-29 11:36:20
Silent threat: A sore throat could lead to rheumatic heart disease
Collect redeployment letters, KMPDU tells intern doctors after strike fallout
By David Njaaga 2025-09-29 11:28:51
Collect redeployment letters, KMPDU tells intern doctors after strike fallout
.

Latest Articles

How tech is facilitating violence against women
Premium
How tech is facilitating violence against women
Health & Science
By Maryann Muganda
2025-09-30 00:00:00
Dementia is on the rise but patients and caregivers carry burden alone
Health Opinion
By Jacinta Maweu
2025-09-29 12:21:32
How 'Roaming Blood' initiative seeks to rescue of rural mothers
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2025-09-29 12:12:39
Premium
Doctors told me I would lose my life to rheumatic heart disease in 15 days
Health & Science
By Ryan Kerubo
2025-09-29 11:59:29
.

Recommended Articles

>Born blue and breathless: An infant's fight for survival, a mother's descent into depression
By Rodgers Otiso 2025-09-29 11:14:33
Born blue and breathless: An infant's fight for survival, a mother's descent into depression
>Trump's climate change remarks threaten lives of people in Africa
By Mactilda Mbenywe 2025-09-29 10:55:40
Trump's climate change remarks threaten lives of people in Africa
>Fortified foods role in improving nutrition, fighting hidden hunger
By Rosa Agutu 2025-09-29 10:44:15
Fortified foods role in improving nutrition, fighting hidden hunger
>Wellness in a cup: Kenya's tea culture evolves with bold fruit infusions
By Ryan Kerubo 2025-09-29 10:26:41
Wellness in a cup: Kenya's tea culture evolves with bold fruit infusions
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved