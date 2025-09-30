How tech is facilitating violence against women

Kilifi residents march against GBV during a community sensitization campaign against GBV and femicide. [Marion Kithi, Standard]

The notification pings. It could be a message from a friend, a work email, or a stranger telling you that your body isn't good enough. For Kenyan women, the smartphone in their pocket has become both a lifeline and a weapon, one that connects them to opportunity while simultaneously exposing them to relentless abuse.

In Kenya today, almost every woman who goes online has experienced some form of abuse. A staggering 99.3 per cent of women and girls reported facing technology-facilitated violence, whether through harassment, threats, exploitation, or emotional torture.

This is according to a new report, Technology-Facilitated Violence Against Women and Girls (TFVAWG), launched in Nairobi by the Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC), UN Women, and the Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA).