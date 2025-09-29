Why scrolling in the loo is harming your health

A man using his smartphone in the toilet. [Courtesy/GettyImages]

It is not only unhygienic to scroll through your phone while pooping, but it could also significantly increase your risk of developing haemorrhoids.

Haemorrhoids, also known as piles, are swollen veins in the anus and lower rectum, similar to varicose veins, potentially causing pain, discomfort, or bleeding

Most people tend to spend a lot of time in the bathroom, a habit many struggle to break, especially when at the comfort of their home. But did you know that this habit could lead to infections you might never have imagined?