×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Are you overweight or underweight? Who gets to decide?

Health & Science
 By Beverly Nyaboke | 46m ago | 2 min read
 

Woman's feet on a domestic weight scale [Istock]

When someone says you’re overweight or underweight, have you ever paused to ask, according to whom?

For decades, the Body Mass Index (BMI) has been the go-to tool for classifying weight.

It is a simple formula that divides your weight by your height squared and drops you into neat categories: underweight, normal, overweight, or obese. It sounds scientific, but BMI has its blind spots.

It doesn’t separate fat from muscle, or account for bone density, age, or body composition. A muscular athlete might be labelled overweight, while someone with little muscle but high body fat could fall within the “normal” range.

That’s why doctors often look beyond BMI. Waist size, blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol levels can paint a clearer picture of whether weight is truly a health risk.

Still, even the medical world wrestles with questions: how much risk is too much, and how much should weight matter compared to lifestyle habits like diet and exercise?

Then there’s the cultural perspective. In some African communities, a fuller figure is celebrated as a sign of prosperity, beauty, and health. In others, slimness is prized. These cultural ideals can shape perceptions of “healthy” just as strongly as medical charts.

And what about personal choice? Shouldn’t each individual have the right to define what “healthy” looks and feels like for their own body, as long as it doesn’t put them at severe medical risk?

And so, we circle back to the core question: Who truly has the authority to define whether someone is overweight or underweight? Doctors, society, or the individual themselves?

Should we trust medical professionals and scientists to give us objective standards, allow society and culture to influence what is considered healthy, or leave it entirely to each person to decide for themselves what a healthy weight means?

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Why aflatoxin is killing dogs
Why aflatoxin is killing dogs
Next article
EU states agree broad UN emissions target avoiding 'embarrassment'
EU states agree broad UN emissions target avoiding 'embarrassment'
.

Similar Articles

Progress slowing 'significantly' against non-communicable diseases, WHO warns
By AFP 2025-09-18 16:49:42
Progress slowing 'significantly' against non-communicable diseases, WHO warns
Type 5 diabetes: Experts link malnutrition to new global health threat
By AFP 2025-09-18 16:05:53
Type 5 diabetes: Experts link malnutrition to new global health threat
Global experts to convene in Naivasha for wildlife scientific conference
By Linda Akwabi 2025-09-17 20:51:00
Global experts to convene in Naivasha for wildlife scientific conference
.

Latest Articles

Why aflatoxin is killing dogs
Premium
Why aflatoxin is killing dogs
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2025-09-19 15:47:08
EU states agree broad UN emissions target avoiding 'embarrassment'
Health & Science
By AFP
2025-09-18 22:13:22
Progress slowing 'significantly' against non-communicable diseases, WHO warns
Health & Science
By AFP
2025-09-18 16:49:42
Type 5 diabetes: Experts link malnutrition to new global health threat
Health & Science
By AFP
2025-09-18 16:05:53
.

Recommended Articles

>Government releases Sh3.5b to clear doctors' salary arrears
By Mate Tongola 2025-09-17 19:07:30
Government releases Sh3.5b to clear doctors' salary arrears
>How Karimenu II Dam, new partnerships are reshaping water security
By Ryan Kerubo 2025-09-17 17:38:17
How Karimenu II Dam, new partnerships are reshaping water security
>KEMRI unveils Sh 64 million polio lab to boost regional surveillance
By Chebet Birir 2025-09-17 17:04:57
KEMRI unveils Sh 64 million polio lab to boost regional surveillance
>NuPEA identifies eight potential nuclear plant sites in Siaya
By Isaiah Gwengi 2025-09-16 16:34:41
NuPEA identifies eight potential nuclear plant sites in Siaya
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved