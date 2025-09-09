Mental Health: Why a 12-second scream could save billions in Kenya's healthcare costs

Mercy Mwende, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer, Thalia Psychotherapy. [Courtesy]

Kenyan employers are being urged to rethink workplace mental health after Thalia Psychotherapy on Monday unveiled its portable Scream Therapy Room at the 3rd Transforming African MedTech Conference (TAMC).

The modern, voice-guided booth gives employees 12 seconds to safely “let go,” visualising the release and translating peak decibels into familiar Kenyan sound references — from tumbili to ndovu.

“It looks playful, but the intent is serious: to make mental health tangible, stigma-free, and a true entry point to care,” said Maryann Anyango, Behavioural Innovation Lead at Thalia.

“You hear your own power, you see your progress, and you leave with a nudge toward healthier habits,” she explained in an interview on Capital FM’s Fuse show, where she outlined how the booth integrates into employer benefits and community programmes.

Prevention-first approach

The launch comes as Kenya’s insurers grapple with rising medical costs, with medical insurance ranked among the most loss-making classes in the general insurance market. A 2021 national study estimated the economy lost Sh62.2 billion to mental health conditions through absenteeism, reduced productivity, and healthcare costs.

Experts say shifting resources to prevention could bend that curve. Global and regional data link unmanaged stress, alcohol misuse, and other behavioural risks to higher non-communicable disease (NCD) burdens — costs that eventually show up in medical claims and lost output.

Three deployment models

Thalia says the booth is designed to slot into three channels:Employer programmes via Mindful Kenya, offering staff access as part of a prevention-focused bundle,Insurer wellness packages, adding a measurable behavioural touchpoint to health plans and sponsored public placements, where brands underwrite access in high-footfall locations to expand community use.

For employees, the benefit is practical — a short, guided release that feels more like using a voice assistant than visiting a clinic. The system provides personalised nudges linking stress management to healthier coping behaviours, aiming to deter riskier pathways such as heavy drinking, poor diets, or sleep loss.

For employers, the booth offers a gateway to earlier engagement with care, while supplying anonymised insights on usage patterns without exposing individual health data.

Innovation and scale

The first production unit was costly to build, largely due to its AI engine and user interface, but Thalia says scaling up manufacturing will drive costs down. The firm is also testing smaller, head-only models suitable for workplaces, campuses, clinics, and retail corridors.

“The strategic point for decision-makers is simple,” said Anyango. “Make mental health the front door, not the back office. Prevention that people actually use — because it’s quick, dignified, and a little fun — reduces risk before it turns into costly claims and lost productivity.”

Kenya’s low insurance penetration and high out-of-pocket health spending mean employer and sponsor-driven models are likely to play a central role in expanding access. Mental health, often overlooked in NCD strategies, could prove to be both a cost lever and a productivity driver in the country’s workplaces.