×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Mental Health: Why a 12-second scream could save billions in Kenya's healthcare costs

Health & Science
 By Benard Orwongo | 15h ago | 3 min read
 Mercy Mwende, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer, Thalia Psychotherapy. [Courtesy]

Kenyan employers are being urged to rethink workplace mental health after Thalia Psychotherapy on Monday unveiled its portable Scream Therapy Room at the 3rd Transforming African MedTech Conference (TAMC).

The modern, voice-guided booth gives employees 12 seconds to safely “let go,” visualising the release and translating peak decibels into familiar Kenyan sound references — from tumbili to ndovu.

“It looks playful, but the intent is serious: to make mental health tangible, stigma-free, and a true entry point to care,” said Maryann Anyango, Behavioural Innovation Lead at Thalia.

“You hear your own power, you see your progress, and you leave with a nudge toward healthier habits,” she explained in an interview on Capital FM’s Fuse show, where she outlined how the booth integrates into employer benefits and community programmes.

Prevention-first approach

The launch comes as Kenya’s insurers grapple with rising medical costs, with medical insurance ranked among the most loss-making classes in the general insurance market. A 2021 national study estimated the economy lost Sh62.2 billion to mental health conditions through absenteeism, reduced productivity, and healthcare costs.

Experts say shifting resources to prevention could bend that curve. Global and regional data link unmanaged stress, alcohol misuse, and other behavioural risks to higher non-communicable disease (NCD) burdens — costs that eventually show up in medical claims and lost output.

Three deployment models

Thalia says the booth is designed to slot into three channels:Employer programmes via Mindful Kenya, offering staff access as part of a prevention-focused bundle,Insurer wellness packages, adding a measurable behavioural touchpoint to health plans and sponsored public placements, where brands underwrite access in high-footfall locations to expand community use.

For employees, the benefit is practical — a short, guided release that feels more like using a voice assistant than visiting a clinic. The system provides personalised nudges linking stress management to healthier coping behaviours, aiming to deter riskier pathways such as heavy drinking, poor diets, or sleep loss.

For employers, the booth offers a gateway to earlier engagement with care, while supplying anonymised insights on usage patterns without exposing individual health data.

Innovation and scale

The first production unit was costly to build, largely due to its AI engine and user interface, but Thalia says scaling up manufacturing will drive costs down. The firm is also testing smaller, head-only models suitable for workplaces, campuses, clinics, and retail corridors.

“The strategic point for decision-makers is simple,” said Anyango. “Make mental health the front door, not the back office. Prevention that people actually use — because it’s quick, dignified, and a little fun — reduces risk before it turns into costly claims and lost productivity.”

Kenya’s low insurance penetration and high out-of-pocket health spending mean employer and sponsor-driven models are likely to play a central role in expanding access. Mental health, often overlooked in NCD strategies, could prove to be both a cost lever and a productivity driver in the country’s workplaces.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Ruku defends remittance of public servants SHA contribution
Ruku defends remittance of public servants SHA contribution
Next article
Africa demands climate investment as aid shrinks
Africa demands climate investment as aid shrinks
.

Similar Articles

Medic raises alarm over growing number of abandoned patients in Bungoma
By Juliet Omelo 2025-09-09 16:26:51
Medic raises alarm over growing number of abandoned patients in Bungoma
Global warming linked to consumption of sugary drinks, ice cream
By AFP 2025-09-09 12:10:56
Global warming linked to consumption of sugary drinks, ice cream
Murang'a turns to solar energy owing to skyrocketing to electric bills
By Boniface Gikandi 2025-09-09 11:33:39
Murang'a turns to solar energy owing to skyrocketing to electric bills
.

Latest Articles

Ruku defends remittance of public servants SHA contribution
Ruku defends remittance of public servants SHA contribution
Health & Science
By James Omoro
2025-09-09 18:00:33
Medic raises alarm over growing number of abandoned patients in Bungoma
Health & Science
By Juliet Omelo
2025-09-09 16:26:51
Global warming linked to consumption of sugary drinks, ice cream
Health & Science
By AFP
2025-09-09 12:10:56
Murang'a turns to solar energy owing to skyrocketing to electric bills
Health & Science
By Boniface Gikandi
2025-09-09 11:33:39
.

Recommended Articles

>When medicine fails: How antibiotic resistance nearly took Dr Kariuki's life
By Rosa Agutu 2025-09-09 11:04:05
When medicine fails: How antibiotic resistance nearly took Dr Kariuki's life
>Health workers threaten strike in 21 days over UHC jobs
By Maryann Muganda 2025-09-09 09:55:06
Health workers threaten strike in 21 days over UHC jobs
>Mental Health: Why a 12-second scream could save billions in Kenya's healthcare costs
By Benard Orwongo 2025-09-09 08:51:00
Mental Health: Why a 12-second scream could save billions in Kenya's healthcare costs
>State targets to enroll 30 million Kenyans for SHA by December
By Phares Mutembei 2025-09-08 20:31:56
State targets to enroll 30 million Kenyans for SHA by December
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved