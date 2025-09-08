How camel tears can neutralise snake venom

Research shows camel tears could neutralise venom effects, such as internal bleeding and blood clotting issues. [File, Standard]

A new study suggests that camel tears may help combat snakebite deaths. Scientists at the Central Veterinary Research Laboratory (CVRL) in Dubai found that camels immunised with venom from snakes, such as the saw-scaled viper produce special antibodies known as nanobodies, which were found not only in their blood, but also in their tears.

The National Research Centre on Camel in India reports that these nanobodies are smaller and more heat-resistant than conventional antibodies. In lab experiments, they neutralised venom effects, such as internal bleeding and blood clotting issues.

Early data suggests camel tears could counter venom from up to 26 snake species. If confirmed, this could revolutionise antivenom production, especially in regions where access to treatment is limited.