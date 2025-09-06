Punish culprits not hospitals on admin lapses, urges Nyikal

National Assembly Health Committee member James Nyikal during the committee meeting at Mini Chamber County Hall, Nairobi on February 10, 2025 over the issues of provision of healthcare under SHA. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Seme Member of Parliament Dr James Nyikal has cautioned the Ministry of Health and Social Health Authority (SHA) against shutting down health facilities over administrative or management lapses, warning that such actions punish patients instead of those responsible.

Nyikal, who chairs the National Assembly Committee on Health, said the government should focus on holding individuals accountable for wrongdoing rather than closing hospitals that serve thousands of Kenyans.

“It is better to identify where the faults lie and take action against those responsible, rather than shutting down facilities. When a hospital is closed, it is not the culprits who suffer but the patients who need services. Our position is clear: deal firmly with those who cause problems, but keep the facilities open and serving the people,” Nyikal said.

He spoke during a fact-finding visit to St Mary’s Mission Hospital in Mumias, Kakamega County, where he and other committee members assessed the operations and uptake of SHA, which manages three funds aimed at transforming healthcare delivery in the country.

Operational disruptions

The funds are the Primary Healthcare Fund (PHF), the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF), and the Emergency, Chronic & Critical Illness Fund (ECCIF).

Nyikal noted the ongoing challenges with the new SHA system have left many institutions, including faith-based hospitals, grappling with delayed claims and operational disruptions.

He argued that while reforms in the health sector are necessary, they must not come at the expense of access to care.

Nyikal, a former Director of Medical Services, emphasized that facilities whether public, private, or faith-based are crucial in delivering healthcare to Kenyans and must remain functional at all times. He called on the Ministry to urgently address teething problems within SHA to restore confidence among providers and patients.

Lurambi MP Titus Khamala, who is a member of the committee, urged SHA to protect and support faith-based health facilities, emphasising their critical role in serving communities. “This is my clarion call: SHA should not be the one killing faith based health facilities. These facilities were there and they were working well,” he said.