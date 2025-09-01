×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Relief for patients as nurses in Busia suspend strike

Health & Science
 By Benard Lusigi | 3d ago | 3 min read
 

Patients wait to be attended to at Busia County Referral Hospital. [File, Standard]

Nurses in Busia County have suspended their strike for 90 days following an agreement with Governor Paul Otuoma's administration. 

The union leadership signed a return-to-work formula which would see the implementation of the 2017 Collective Bargain Agreement (CBA).

Kenya National Union of Nurses Busia branch James Emusugut urged members to report back to work as the county addresses their demands.

"We have suspended the strike that begun on July 8, 2025, for 90 days, and we are requesting our members to report back to work," said Emusugut.

"We have signed a return-to-work formula of 2017, and on the issue of nurses and uniform allowances, we were pushing from Sh20,000 to Sh30,000, but Busia County has agreed to implement it within three financial years," he added.

Emusugut said that the county has been working on some issues that are yet to be implemented.

"We have not agreed on the issue of third-party deduction, but the county has agreed to pay SHA by this August, within the first 30 days of signing the agreement," he said.

Busia County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Health, who is also the Deputy Governor Arthur Odera, said the county is committed to fully implementing the healthcare workers' demands.

"The county is fully committed to fulfilling the medics' demands so that they can have a good working relationship with their employer," said Odera.

The deputy governor said some of the demands need more time to analyse and implement, and they require huge financial support.

"Some of the demands have huge financial implications; we have asked for one month to look at our wage bill to be able to analyse and take it to the cabinet before we can implement them," said Odera.

Last week patients were stranded at the Busia County Referral Hospital after nurses downed tools.

Jane Anyango had brought her brother, Joseph Aderi, to hospital a week ago for surgery after he developed a spine problem following a grisly road accident.

Her brother who was in pain had not been attended to for the last two days by nurses who were on their third week of strike. .

Anyango called on the county government to address the nurses grievances to ensure smooth service delivery.

Violet Omoto, the nurse in charge of Busia County Referral Hospital, said they were not admitting patients during the strike period.

"We are not admitting at all because all nurses are on strike. Our maternity is not working because there are no nurses to look after the new mothers," said Omoto.

She said only the outpatient section was operating.

"Generally, in most of our wards, nothing much is going on. Like in the child-born unit, we have a few children who are below 1 kilogram, and we are closely monitoring them. In the general ward, we have 22 patients whom the doctors have attended to, and five of them have been discharged. Those remaining are in bad condition, where their relatives cannot take them out, while others have no relatives to come to their rescue," said Omoto.

"However, in the outpatient section, things are going on as usual; the laboratory, physiotherapy, X-ray and dental units are operating." 

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
'Blood Moon' to rise during total lunar eclipse Sunday night
'Blood Moon' to rise during total lunar eclipse Sunday night
Next article
From Kagwe to Duale, why SHA scam is deep-rooted rot
From Kagwe to Duale, why SHA scam is deep-rooted rot
.

Similar Articles

State will clear Sh5.3b defunct NHIF pending bills, Duale says
By Mary Imenza And Benard Lusigi 2025-09-04 00:00:00
State will clear Sh5.3b defunct NHIF pending bills, Duale says
Polio champion set to take over as Rotary International president
By Mercy Kahenda 2025-09-03 20:48:00
Polio champion set to take over as Rotary International president
How malnutrition and poor diets hurt Kenya's growth
By Sharon Wanga 2025-09-03 13:03:10
How malnutrition and poor diets hurt Kenya's growth
.

Latest Articles

Why Kenya must fix its healthcare financing now
Why Kenya must fix its healthcare financing now
Health Opinion
By Peter Abwao
2025-09-04 16:09:44
'Blood Moon' to rise during total lunar eclipse Sunday night
Health & Science
By AFP
2025-09-04 09:33:12
Premium
From Kagwe to Duale, why SHA scam is deep-rooted rot
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2025-09-04 08:20:00
State will clear Sh5.3b defunct NHIF pending bills, Duale says
Health & Science
By Mary Imenza And Benard Lusigi
2025-09-04 00:00:00
.

Recommended Articles

>Kenyan doctors perform rare heart procedure
By James Wanzala 2025-09-03 11:05:44
Kenyan doctors perform rare heart procedure
>Counties get Sh7.7b to absorb UHC staff
By James Wanzala 2025-09-03 06:00:00
Counties get Sh7.7b to absorb UHC staff
>Six-year wait ends as government clears doctors' training fees
By David Njaaga 2025-09-02 16:46:40
Six-year wait ends as government clears doctors' training fees
>Kenya faces shortage of physicians as NCD among kids in Nairobi rise, experts say
By Joackim Bwana 2025-09-02 16:01:05
Kenya faces shortage of physicians as NCD among kids in Nairobi rise, experts say
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved