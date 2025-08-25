×
Government drops 215 UHC 'ghost workers' from payroll

Health & Science
 By Mike Kihaki | 1w ago | 2 min read
 Health CS Aden Duale during the launch of the Kenya National Public Health Institute at KICC Nairobi on May 8, 2025. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The government has announced the absorption of more than 7,400 Universal Health Coverage (UHC) staff into formal service.

This is even as 215 workers flagged during a recent headcount exercise were struck off the payroll for being unqualified or non-existent.'

Of the verified workforce, 7,414  staff were cleared for absorption and will be categorized into two groups: those currently in active service and those with pending disciplinary issues.

Staff found to be diligently serving will be formally transitioned and absorbed with effect from September 2025.

However, health workers with disciplinary cases or who were absent from duty will not be absorbed immediately.

Their cases will be reviewed in line with the Public Service Commission (PSC) Regulations of 2020, which provide for removal from payroll, separation, or other disciplinary measures.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale says the move was part of wider reforms in the health sector aimed at strengthening human resources, ensuring accountability, and realizing the government’s pledge to provide quality healthcare for all Kenyans.

In a statement on Monday, the CS noted that out of 7629 staff verified, 215 failed to present themselves for verification, were identified as ghost workers, or did not meet professional qualifications.

“Their salaries have been stopped and they have been removed from the payroll pending further investigations to prosecute, determine, and recover the irregular payments,” Duale stated.

Duale emphasized that the verification and absorption exercise was guided by principles of fairness, accountability, and transparency.

“The Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the Council of Governors, PSC, and other stakeholders, remains steadfast in its resolve to ensure fairness, accountability, and transparency in the absorption process while safeguarding the rights of eligible officers,” he said.

The CS added that the process underscores the government’s seriousness in tackling inefficiencies in the health sector. “

This process underscores the unwavering commitment to reforms in the health sector, efficient management of public resources, and realization of the Government's pledge to achieve Universal Health Coverage for all Kenyans,” he noted.

The exercise, jointly undertaken by the State Department for Medical Services and the Council of Governors (CoG), verified 7,629 UHC staff. 

“I wish to reaffirm the Government's commitment to strengthening human resources for health as a cornerstone of achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and delivering quality health services to all Kenyans,” said Duale.

The absorption of UHC staff comes at a time when the government is rolling out key reforms in the sector, including the operationalization of the Social Health Insurance Fund, which is expected to broaden access to affordable healthcare services.

