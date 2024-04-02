×
Government calls on KMPDU to end strike

Health & Science
 By Fred Kagonye | 48m ago | 2 min read
 

Head of Public Service Felix Koskei addressing the media at KICC, Nairobi on March 22, 2024 after their meeting with doctors failed to bear fruit. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The Kenya Kwanza administration has called on the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) to end its nationwide strike.

Chief of Staff Felix Koskei said that out of the 19 issues raised by the doctors six fall under the National Government, nine under the County governments and four under concurrent mandate.

This comes after talks between the two flopped twice with the government delegation being accused of walking out and leaving Kenyans on their own.

“Today's “Whole of the Nation” meeting at KICC between KMPDU and the government’s special committee flopped spectacularly! The government made a dash for the door! Cowards they are!" said the union.

According to the KMPDU Secretary General Dr Davji Bhimji Atellah, the move by the government showed its disregard for public health.

Koskei said that the national government has undertaken to fulfil its obligations.

“Arising therefore, we are aware that County Governments are at various stages of addressing the issues raised in respect to their counties,” he said.

He said that the President William Ruto-led administration will facilitate the payment of basic salary arrears accrued by the government arising from the 2017-2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

According to Koskei, the government is seeking to secure budgetary support amounting to Sh2.4 billion to facilitate the deployment and posting of the 2023/24 cohort of medical student interns per the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) guidelines.

Kenya Kwanza will also provide grants and scholarships for eligible postgraduate medical officers.

“In that regard, all eligible medical student interns are urged to collect their posting letters from the Ministry of Health’s offices with effect from Thursday, 4th April 2024.”

The Chief of Staff said that the two tiers of government, State Agencies and institutional stakeholders remain committed to fostering constructive dialogue, addressing concerns, ensuring the health and well-being of all Kenyans and ending the cycle of industrial action in the health sector.

“With that spirit in mind, the leadership of the KMPDU is urged to comply with its obligations under the Court’s orders by immediately suspending the ongoing industrial action.”

.

.

.

