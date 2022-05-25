Six KNH employees in court for allegedly stealing Sh4.68m cancer drugs

Police say the suspects allegedly stole the cancer drugs on April 5 and May 24, 2022. [File, Standard]

Six employees of the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) have been arraigned on allegations of stealing cancer drugs worth Sh4.68 million.

The six were identified as Maurine Adongo, Rose Jepkogei, Yvonne Muthoni, Emily Nyambura, Philip Odhiambo and Mary Mumo.

The Milimani Law Courts heard that the six allegedly committed the crime on April 5, 2022 and May 24, 2022.

All the suspects were attached to the KNH Prime Care Centre Pharmacy, where they allegedly stole the drugs.

KNH had lodged a complaint against the six through Winfred Wangari Kiongo.

The suspects were charged with three counts, including stealing by servant, contrary to Section 281 of the Penal Code.

The drugs that the suspects allegedly stole are Rituximab, Immunoglobulin, Herceptin, Bevacizumab, Tocilizumab and Insulin Aspart Protamine, all valued at Sh4,675,147.

The six were arrested on Tuesday, May 24 and detained at the Capitol Hill Police Station.

They denied the charges, and were granted Sh500,000 cash bail or Sh1 million bond each by Milimani Law Courts Chief Magistrate Wendy Micheni.

