Home / Health & Science

Kenya steps up Covid-19 vaccination exercise, administers over 15m jabs

By BETTY NJERU | Sat,Feb 12 2022 16:50:08 EAT

 

Members of the public queue for vaccination during the launch of the mass Covid-19 vaccination drive. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Kenya has administered some three million Covid-19 vaccines since the launch of the countrywide mass vaccination campaign in early February. 

The Ministry of Health, in a statement, said the exercise has been successful so far, with a daily average of more than 200,000 people being vaccinated.

“As of today, 14.2 million persons above 18 years have received at least one dose and 6.9 million are now fully vaccinated,” Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

The Ministry added that it has stocked up enough vaccine doses, to administer at least 30 million doses by end of June.

“7 million of these doses have already been distributed to the counties and are currently being used in the ongoing mass vaccination campaign including out-reaches.”

The country has now administered over 15 million vaccines, with 240,152 people vaccinated in the last 24 hours.

At least 25.2 per cent of the adult population is fully vaccinated, according to the latest statistics.

ALSO READ

On Saturday, the Ministry said some forty-eight people have tested positive for the coronavirus disease, from 6,684 samples taken in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate is now 0.7 per cent, while total confirmed cases are 322,436 and 3,290,980 cumulative tests conducted so far.

Forty-six patients have also recovered, raising recoveries t 302,693, while three patients have succumbed to the disease.

“One death occurred in the last 24 hours while the other two are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in February,” Kagwe said.

The Covid-19 death toll now stands at 5,629.

Some one hundred and seventy-two people are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide. Four patients are in the ICU and three are in the HDU. 

Diabetes: Insulin now an essential drug
Listing NCDs is a relief to Kenyans like 65-year-old Kahuho Mathai from Nyeri County, who was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure.

