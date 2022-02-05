× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Health Magazine TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Account
Login
Health
Reproductive Health
Nutrition & Wellness
Children
Men
Mental Health
Health & Science
COVID-19
The Standard
Home
National
HEALTH
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS
menu search
Standard Logo
Home / Health & Science

Kenya administers over 200,000 jabs in efforts to boost vaccination drive

HEALTH & SCIENCEBy BETTY NJERU | Sat,Feb 05 2022 16:56:45 EAT
By BETTY NJERU | Sat,Feb 05 2022 16:56:45 EAT

 

A healthcare worker vaccinates a member of the public during the Launch of Covid-19 mass vaccination drive. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

226,615 people have been vaccinated in the last 24 hours, according to the latest statistics from the Health Ministry.

Kenya has now administered 13.4 million vaccines and 183,382 booster doses, with 22.6 per cent of the adult population fully vaccinated.

On Saturday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe in a statement said one hundred and twenty-one people have tested positive for the coronavirus from a 6,454 sample size conducted in the last 24 hours.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

The country’s positivity rate is now 1.9 per cent, with 322,043 confirmed cases and 3,254,043 tests conducted so far.

Another one hundred and seventeen patients have recovered from Covid-19, “with ninety discharged from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program and twenty-seven from various health facilities countrywide.”

Total recoveries now stand at 295,697.

Three patients have also succumbed to the disease, all being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in January 2022.

ALSO READ

The Covid-19 death toll is now 5,607.

“A total of 260 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, and seven in the ICU,” Kagwe said. 

Related Topics
Covid-19 Covid-19 Vaccination Mutahi Kagwe

Share this story
Diabetes: Insulin now an essential drug
Listing NCDs is a relief to Kenyans like 65-year-old Kahuho Mathai from Nyeri County, who was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure.

LATEST STORIES

Universal Health Coverage to save thousands of cancer patients
Universal Health Coverage to save thousands of cancer patients

Health & Science

By PATRICK BEJA

.
RECOMMENDED
Universal Health Coverage to save thousands of cancer patients

By PATRICK BEJA | 17h ago

Universal Health Coverage to save thousands of cancer patients
Kenya vaccinates over 240,000 people in last 24 hours

By BETTY NJERU | 22h ago

Kenya vaccinates over 240,000 people in last 24 hours
Over 100,00 vaccinated in 24 hours, Ministry of Health says

By WINFREY OWINO | 2d ago

Over 100,00 vaccinated in 24 hours, Ministry of Health says
Go for kidney transplant, not dialysis, experts advise patients

By MERCY KAHENDA | 3d ago

Go for kidney transplant, not dialysis, experts advise patients
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

facebooktwitterinstagramlinkedinyoutube

Digital News

The Nairobian

Entertainment

Eve Woman

Farmkenya

Sports

Travelog

Enterprise

Tv stations

Radio stations

©2022 The Standard Group PLC