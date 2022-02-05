Kenya administers over 200,000 jabs in efforts to boost vaccination drive
226,615 people have been vaccinated in the last 24 hours, according to the latest statistics from the Health Ministry.
Kenya has now administered 13.4 million vaccines and 183,382 booster doses, with 22.6 per cent of the adult population fully vaccinated.
On Saturday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe in a statement said one hundred and twenty-one people have tested positive for the coronavirus from a 6,454 sample size conducted in the last 24 hours.
The country’s positivity rate is now 1.9 per cent, with 322,043 confirmed cases and 3,254,043 tests conducted so far.
Another one hundred and seventeen patients have recovered from Covid-19, “with ninety discharged from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program and twenty-seven from various health facilities countrywide.”
Total recoveries now stand at 295,697.
Three patients have also succumbed to the disease, all being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in January 2022.
The Covid-19 death toll is now 5,607.
“A total of 260 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, and seven in the ICU,” Kagwe said.
