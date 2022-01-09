Covid-19: Kenya records 741 new cases, 9 deaths in last 24 hours

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe says 56 patients are in the ICU with 40 of them on ventilatory support while 16 are on supplemental oxygen. [File, Standard]

Kenya has recorded 741 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, from a sample of 5,3 29 raising the country's caseload to 311, 538.

In a statement on Sunday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the new infections take the country’s positivity rate to 13.9 per cent and cumulated tests conducted so far to 3,099,482.

Out of the new patients, 373 are female, whereas 368 are male, with the youngest carrier being a three-month-old baby and the oldest aged 100.

Covid 19 Time Series

Of the new cases, 86 are foreigners while the rest are Kenyans.

Distribution

In terms of counties distribution, Nairobi County recorded 340 cases, Siaya 50, Nyeri 40, Bungoma 39, Mombasa 38, Kajiado 32, Kakamega 31, Nakuru 30, Tana River 19, Turkana 14, Kiambu 13, Trans Nzoia 12, Kisumu 11, Kwale 9, Murang’a and Nandi 8 cases each, Kericho 7, Laikipa 6, Machakos and Meru 5 cases each, Makueni 4, Busia, Embu, Kitui, Migori and West Pokoto 3 cases each, Uasin Gishu 2, Baringo, Kilifi and Kisii 1 case each.

Kenya’s Covid-19 toll has risen to 5,4, 46 after nine (9) deaths were reported from the virus in the last 24 hours.

Total recoveries now stand at 264, 962 after 306 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours 239 from the Home-Based and Isolation care programme while 67 from various health facilities in the country.

Of the total recoveries, 214,997 are from the Home Based Isolation Care programme while 49,965 are from various hospitals countrywide.

Admitted

A total of 1,244 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 26,220 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

Fifty-six (56) patients are in the ICU with 40 of them are on ventilatory support while 16 are on supplemental oxygen. Six patients are under observation.

Another 296 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 275 of them in the general wards while 21 patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Vaccinated

In terms of vaccination, Kenya has so far administered 10,593,638 Covid-19 vaccines across the country according to the Ministry of Health latest records.

Of these, 6,039,385 have been partially vaccinated while 4,478,832 have been fully vaccinated.

Another 24, 195 doses have been administered to those between 15 and 18 years while 51, 226 are booster doses.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is 56.7 per cent. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 16.4 per cent as the government works towards vaccinating 27, 246,033.