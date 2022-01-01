Kenya records 2,127 new Covid-19 infections

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe. [File, Standard]

Kenya has recorded 2,127 new Covid-19 infections from a sample size of 6,710, placing the positivity rate at 31.7 per cent.

This is an increase in the positivity rate from Friday’s, which stood at 29.7 per cent.

The country’s caseload, as of Saturday, January 1, 2022, stood at 297,155.

Covid 19 Time Series

Three more Covid-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 5,381.

The total number of recoveries reached 253,715 after 1,434 more patients were declared healed in the last 24 hours.

Kenya has thus far tested 3.04 million people for Covid-19.

Out of the 2,127 new infections, Nairobi had the highest number of new patients, 961.

Nyeri followed with 120 cases; Kericho (104), Kiambu (89), Nakuru (81), Taita Taveta (70), Uasin Gishu (65), Mombasa (61), Kisumu (44) and Siaya (41), rounding out the Top Ten most affected counties.

Kenya’s total number of vaccinations hit 10.1 million on Saturday, January 1.

Out of this number, 5.86 million were on first doses, while 4.2 million had completed inoculation.

Persons aged 15-18, who have been vaccinated stood at 20,868.