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Heatwave crisis as Kenyan newborns now face four times more extreme heat days, WHO warns

Health & Science
 By Maarufu Mohamed | 5h ago | 4 min read

From the scorching plains of Turkana and Garissa to the humid Coastline, Kenya is feeling the heat, and it is pregnant women, newborns and young children who are paying the highest price.

That is the stark warning behind a new global framework launched on Wednesday by four UN agencies to help countries like Kenya track and respond to the hidden health impacts of extreme heat.

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