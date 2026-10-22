Ebola: First batch contacts to leave quarantine on Sunday

Director-General of Health Dr Patrick Amoth at a past press conference. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Kenya has reported no new cases of Ebola (Bundibugyo Virus Disease), with all 14 samples tested in the past 24 hours returning negative results as the country’s response to the outbreak continues to make progress.

The Ministry of Health said the number of confirmed cases remains at nine, including the index case who died on October 5, 2026. All the cases are linked to a single cluster, with no evidence of community transmission.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Director-General of Health Dr Patrick Amoth said the eight patients undergoing treatment were stable and responding well to care.

“Our patients are stable and progressing well,” Amoth said, adding that the patients, comprising four family members and four health workers who cared for the first case, were receiving treatment at designated isolation facilities.

Kenya has also completed tracing all 135 contacts associated with the first case, both locally and internationally, with relevant health authorities in other countries formally notified in line with the International Health Regulations (2005).

Amoth thanked national and county contact-tracing teams, families, communities and development partners for helping achieve the milestone.

The ministry said epidemiological investigations had established that all confirmed cases had been in close contact with the index case between October 3 and 5, before being placed in quarantine.

Each patient developed symptoms within the known Ebola incubation period of between two and 21 days, a pattern that investigators said was consistent with infection from the first case.

The investigations have also found no evidence of transmission within quarantine facilities, where infection prevention and control measures have been strengthened.

“Each contact's 21-day monitoring period is counted from their own last exposure, and anyone exposed to a later confirmed case is monitored from that date,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the first group of contacts who complete the mandatory 21-day monitoring period and remain healthy will be released from quarantine from Sunday, October 25.

The ministry appealed to communities, workplaces and neighbours to welcome those leaving quarantine, saying they would have completed the full monitoring period without developing the disease.

“As they return, we ask neighbours, workplaces and communities to receive them warmly,” Amoth said. “They have passed the full monitoring period without falling ill and cannot pass the infection to anybody.”

Surveillance and screening efforts have also been intensified across the country as health authorities continue to monitor potential cases.

A total of 709,093 travellers have been screened at points of entry since the response began, including 3,107 in the 24 hours preceding the latest update. The ministry said 461 samples had been tested since the start of the outbreak in May 2026.

Despite the outbreak, the government said normal activities would continue, with no restrictions on travel, trade or public gatherings.