1,196 test Covid-19 positive as Kenya vaccinates over 9 million

Two patients have succumbed to the coronavirus, according to the latest statistics from the Health Ministry.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe (pictured), in a statement Sunday, said both were late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in December.

The Covid-19 death toll in the country is now 5,361.

Covid 19 Time Series

Some fifty-nine patients have also recovered from the disease. “Fifty-one were discharged from various health facilities while eight are from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program,” the CS said.

Total recoveries now stand at 249,996.

Today, an additional 1,196 people have tested positive for the disease from 3,415 samples conducted in the last 24 hours.

Kenya’s positivity rate is now 35 per cent, with 282,554 total confirmed cases and 2,990,670 cumulative tests conducted since the onset of the disease.

Another seven hundred and four patients are currently admitted in health facilities countrywide.

“Eighteen patients are in the ICU, and six in the HDU.”

Kenya has administered over nine million Covid-19 vaccines so far, with 14.4 per cent of the adult population fully vaccinated.

Nairobi County is currently leading in vaccinations with 32.8 per cent of its adult population fully inoculated.

Nyeri, Laikipia and Kiambu counties follow at 30, 23.5 and 21.6 per cent respectively.

