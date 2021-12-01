× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Health Magazine TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Account
Login
Health
Reproductive Health
Nutrition & Wellness
Children
Men
Mental Health
Health & Science
COVID-19
The Standard
Home
National
HEALTH
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS
menu search
Standard Logo
Home / Health & Science

1,196 test Covid-19 positive as Kenya vaccinates over 9 million

HEALTH & SCIENCEBy BETTY NJERU | Sun,Dec 26 2021 17:19:41 EAT
By BETTY NJERU | Sun,Dec 26 2021 17:19:41 EAT

Two patients have succumbed to the coronavirus, according to the latest statistics from the Health Ministry.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe (pictured), in a statement Sunday, said both were late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in December.

The Covid-19 death toll in the country is now 5,361.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Some fifty-nine patients have also recovered from the disease. “Fifty-one were discharged from various health facilities while eight are from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program,” the CS said.

Total recoveries now stand at 249,996.

Today, an additional 1,196 people have tested positive for the disease from 3,415 samples conducted in the last 24 hours.

Kenya’s positivity rate is now 35 per cent, with 282,554 total confirmed cases and 2,990,670 cumulative tests conducted since the onset of the disease.

ALSO READ

Another seven hundred and four patients are currently admitted in health facilities countrywide.

“Eighteen patients are in the ICU, and six in the HDU.”

Kenya has administered over nine million Covid-19 vaccines so far, with 14.4 per cent of the adult population fully vaccinated.

Nairobi County is currently leading in vaccinations with 32.8 per cent of its adult population fully inoculated.

Nyeri, Laikipia and Kiambu counties follow at 30, 23.5 and 21.6 per cent respectively.

 

Related Topics
Covid-19 Health CS Mutahi Kagwe

Share this story
Diabetes: Insulin now an essential drug
Listing NCDs is a relief to Kenyans like 65-year-old Kahuho Mathai from Nyeri County, who was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure.

LATEST STORIES

Covid-19: Positivity rate at 32.7 per cent as cases rise by 3,749
Covid-19: Positivity rate at 32.7 per cent as cases rise by 3,749

Health & Science

By BETTY NJERU

.
RECOMMENDED
Covid-19: Positivity rate at 32.7 per cent as cases rise by 3,749

By BETTY NJERU | 12h ago

Covid-19: Positivity rate at 32.7 per cent as cases rise by 3,749
Kenya to start giving Covid-19 booster shots

By REUTERS | 6h ago

Kenya to start giving Covid-19 booster shots
Fresh alarm over short-expiry Covid jabs sent to Africa

By MERCY KAHENDA | 2d ago

Fresh alarm over short-expiry Covid jabs sent to Africa
Kenya's Covid-19 cases up by 2,964

By JAEL MBOGA | 2d ago

Kenya's Covid-19 cases up by 2,964
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

facebooktwitterinstagramlinkedinyoutube

Digital News

The Nairobian

Entertainment

Eve Woman

Farmkenya

Sports

Travelog

Enterprise

Tv stations

Radio stations

©2021 The Standard Group PLC