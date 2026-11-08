×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Relief for mothers as upgraded dispensary set to offer quality maternal care

Health & Science
 By Isaiah Gwengi | 7h ago | 3 min read
 

A newly built out patient unit at Nyenye-Misori dispensary, funded by MPesa Foundation. [Isaiah Omondi, Standard]

 When Mary Adhiambo,38, went into labour with her third baby, she had to travel for more than four kilometres from her home to deliver at the neighbouring Usigu Health Centre.

Despite Nyenye Misori Dispensary being closer to her home, Adhiambo opted to seek maternity services elsewhere because of the facility's poorly equipped maternity unit.

"I made the decision of the difficulties I had witnessed expectant mothers face in accessing maternity services within our neighbourhood," she says.

Today, Adhiambo is among the residents celebrating the major transformation of the Nyenye Misori Dispensary following Sh31.3 million investment by the M-Pesa Foundation.

Having witnessed the challenges firsthand, she wishes the facility upgrade had come earlier.

"If we had a well-equipped facility, I wouldn't have traveled the long distance," she says.

Her experience underscores the importance of investing in community-level healthcare facilities, particularly in rural areas where distance, inadequate equipment and limited services can complicate access to safe maternal care.

The upgraded facility, expected to serve at least 14,000 residents of West Yimbo and neighbouring areas in Usigu, Siaya County, has a newly constructed and equipped Outpatient Department (OPD) wing and a renovated maternity unit.

The facility was officially handed over to the Siaya County Government during a ceremony attended by Governor James Orengo and Safaricom PLC Board Member Edward Okaro.

The investment is expected to ease congestion, improve patient privacy and expand access to essential healthcare services closer to residents' homes.

The new OPD wing features a triage station, consultation rooms, a Child Welfare Clinic, an Antenatal Care room, a modern laboratory, a pharmacy and a dedicated children's waiting area.

It has also been equipped with medical devices and digital tools to strengthen diagnosis, patient management and service delivery.

Medical Laboratory Officer Mark Amollo is among the healthcare workers who will use the improved facilities, with the newly equipped laboratory expected to strengthen access to essential diagnostic services.

The expansion will also allow the maternity wing to concentrate on maternal healthcare, while outpatient consultations are handled in the new wing.

Beyond the construction, the Foundation renovated the existing maternity unit, improved sanitation facilities and undertook landscaping to create a more conducive environment for patients and healthcare workers.

As part of efforts to promote safe motherhood, new mothers also received Mama Packs during the handover ceremony.

Speaking at the event, Okaro said M-Pesa Foundation was committed to bringing healthcare services closer to communities to improve livelihoods and support economic development.

"Poor health affects the entire community, including the work people do to improve their livelihoods and contribute to economic growth. This is why, as the M-Pesa Foundation, we are committed to bringing healthcare services closer to communities," he said.

He added that a healthy community was better positioned to grow and develop.

The investment is part of the Foundation's Uzazi Salama programme, which supports reproductive, maternal, newborn, child and adolescent health through improved access to antenatal care, safe delivery, postnatal care and child health services.

"The programme also seeks to address the three delays associated with maternal healthcare: delays in deciding to seek treatment, reaching a health facility and receiving appropriate care upon arrival," said Okaro.

For residents of West Yimbo, the upgraded Nyenye Misori Dispensary represents an opportunity to access a wider range of services without travelling long distances.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
SHA expands chronic care cover, but access remains a challenge
SHA expands chronic care cover, but access remains a challenge
Next article
Families travel far, struggle to pay for treatment for babies with brain and spine conditions
Families travel far, struggle to pay for treatment for babies with brain and spine conditions
.

Similar Articles

Kenya steps up Ebola screening even as active cases decline
By Esther Nyambura 2026-11-07 15:57:46
Kenya steps up Ebola screening even as active cases decline
From lifestyle to age, pesticides and herbicides: What really causes Cancer?
By Kamau Muthoni 2026-11-07 12:05:00
From lifestyle to age, pesticides and herbicides: What really causes Cancer?
Africa CDC praises Kenya's Ebola response model
By Xinhua 2026-11-07 11:30:00
Africa CDC praises Kenya's Ebola response model
.

Latest Articles

SHA expands chronic care cover, but access remains a challenge
Premium
SHA expands chronic care cover, but access remains a challenge
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2026-11-09 00:00:00
Families travel far, struggle to pay for treatment for babies with brain and spine conditions
Health & Science
By David Njaaga
2026-11-08 17:48:00
Relief for mothers as upgraded dispensary set to offer quality maternal care
Health & Science
By Isaiah Gwengi
2026-11-08 16:58:55
Kenya steps up Ebola screening even as active cases decline
Health & Science
By Esther Nyambura
2026-11-07 15:57:46
.

Recommended Articles

>Poison's board secures two seats at African Medicines technical committees
By Noel Nabiswa 2026-11-07 10:24:00
Poison's board secures two seats at African Medicines technical committees
>Sixth Ebola patient discharged, one still under treatment
By Esther Nyambura 2026-11-06 17:53:00
Sixth Ebola patient discharged, one still under treatment
>'It is inhumane': Kang'ata takes on Duale over AfyaKE shutdown
By Wanjiku Kariuki 2026-11-05 15:30:21
'It is inhumane': Kang'ata takes on Duale over AfyaKE shutdown
>A tighter vagina at what cost? Pharmacy Board warns against cetirizine misuse
By Esther Nyambura 2026-11-05 12:03:43
A tighter vagina at what cost? Pharmacy Board warns against cetirizine misuse
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved