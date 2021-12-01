Covid-19: Positivity rate at 32.7 per cent as cases rise by 3,749

Kenya’s Covid-19 positivity rate is now 32. 7 per cent after 3,749 people tested positive for the disease, from 11, 460 samples conducted in the last 24 hours.

Total confirmed cases in the country now stand at 281,358 with 2,987,255 cumulative tests conducted since the onset of the disease.

According to the Health Ministry, two hundred and forty-three patients have recovered from the coronavirus today, with “one hundred and eighty-six discharged from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while fifty-seven are from various health facilities,” Health CS Mutahi Kagwe (pictured) said in a statement.

Covid 19 Time Series

Two other patients have succumbed to the disease, raising fatalities to 5,359.

“Both are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits,” Kagwe said.

Further, seven hundred and three patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide.

Seventeen patients are in the ICU, ten on ventilatory support and seven are on supplemental oxygen. Five patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

The country has so far administered some 9,534,806 vaccines, with 14.4 per cent of the adult population fully vaccinated.

