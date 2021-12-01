× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Health Magazine TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Account
Login
Health
Reproductive Health
Nutrition & Wellness
Children
Men
Mental Health
Health & Science
COVID-19
The Standard
Home
National
HEALTH
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS
menu search
Standard Logo
Home / Health & Science

Covid-19: Positivity rate at 32.7 per cent as cases rise by 3,749

HEALTH & SCIENCEBy BETTY NJERU | Sat,Dec 25 2021 18:45:00 EAT
By BETTY NJERU | Sat,Dec 25 2021 18:45:00 EAT

Kenya’s Covid-19 positivity rate is now 32. 7 per cent after 3,749 people tested positive for the disease, from 11, 460 samples conducted in the last 24 hours.

Total confirmed cases in the country now stand at 281,358 with 2,987,255 cumulative tests conducted since the onset of the disease.

According to the Health Ministry, two hundred and forty-three patients have recovered from the coronavirus today, with “one hundred and eighty-six discharged from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while fifty-seven are from various health facilities,” Health CS Mutahi Kagwe (pictured) said in a statement.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Two other patients have succumbed to the disease, raising fatalities to 5,359.

“Both are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits,” Kagwe said.

Further, seven hundred and three patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide.

Seventeen patients are in the ICU, ten on ventilatory support and seven are on supplemental oxygen. Five patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

ALSO READ

The country has so far administered some 9,534,806 vaccines, with 14.4 per cent of the adult population fully vaccinated.

Related Topics
Covid-19 Health CS Mutahi Kagwe

Share this story
Diabetes: Insulin now an essential drug
Listing NCDs is a relief to Kenyans like 65-year-old Kahuho Mathai from Nyeri County, who was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure.

LATEST STORIES

Pregnant, need a booster? Here is the new Covid-19 vaccine schedule
Pregnant, need a booster? Here is the new Covid-19 vaccine schedule

Reproductive Health

By GLORIA MILIMU

.
RECOMMENDED
Fresh alarm over short-expiry Covid jabs sent to Africa

By MERCY KAHENDA | 1d ago

Fresh alarm over short-expiry Covid jabs sent to Africa
Kenya's Covid-19 cases up by 2,964

By JAEL MBOGA | 1d ago

Kenya's Covid-19 cases up by 2,964
3,746 people test positive for Covid-19

By JAEL MBOGA | 2d ago

3,746 people test positive for Covid-19
Brace for sixth and seventh Covid-19 waves, experts warn

By MERCY KAHENDA | 2d ago

Brace for sixth and seventh Covid-19 waves, experts warn
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

facebooktwitterinstagramlinkedinyoutube

Digital News

The Nairobian

Entertainment

Eve Woman

Farmkenya

Sports

Travelog

Enterprise

Tv stations

Radio stations

©2021 The Standard Group PLC