× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Health Magazine TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Account
Login
Health
Reproductive Health
Nutrition & Wellness
Children
Men
Mental Health
Health & Science
COVID-19
The Standard
Home
National
HEALTH
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS
menu search
Standard Logo
Home / Health & Science

Massive sackings feared at KEMSA

HEALTH & SCIENCEBy MERCY KAHENDA | Tue,Nov 02 2021 16:36:09 EAT
By MERCY KAHENDA | Tue,Nov 02 2021 16:36:09 EAT

 

Public Investments Committee on the Special Audit Report on Utilisation of Covid-19 Funds at the Parliament buildings. Huge sackings feared at the agency. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Uncertainty is looming at the scandal-riddled Kenya Medical Supplies Agency following talk of massive job lay-offs.

Sources at KEMSA have hinted that plans are afoot to get rid of 900 employees at the agency and have them replaced by charges from the National Youth Service (NYS) and the military for two months before employing new staff.

According to a source, who requested anonymity, current employees have been asked to re-apply for their jobs.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

On Monday Embakasi MP Babu Owino wrote to Health CS Mutahi Kagwe seeking the rationale for sacking the entire workforce, including cleaners.

“Can the Cabinet Secretary for Health explain why he intends to sack all Kemsa staff, over 800 in number, 80 per cent of which are my constituents?” posed Babu who also sought to know plans of fully compensating the affected parties.

“What procedure is the ministry going to lay-off workers and what happens to those that have loans with financial institutions and were sure that their jobs are secure,” he added.

In the letter, the CS was also asked to ensure only those involved in scandals at KEMSA were sent home.

ALSO READ

 Looming shortage of syringes to slow down Covid-19 vaccination

 Covid-19: Kenya records 29 new cases, 92 recoveries in last 24 hours

 Covid-19: 1.6m Kenyans fully vaccinated as 17 more test positive

 Shortage of syringes to slow down Covid-19 vaccination

 Three die of Covid-19 as 144 recover

However, neither the Ministry nor the Cabinet Secretary has the mandate to sack employees according to the KEMSA Act.

There has been massive corruption KEMSA the most egregious being the Covid-19 procurement scam where hundreds of millions of shillings were misappropriated.

“Though letters of sacking have not been issued to employees, they are expected to vacate offices, by Wednesday,” claimed an employee adding that the move had been forced by donors who have been giving KEMSA a wide berth following the Covid-19 procurement scandal.

“Donors are saying they need reforms at KEMSA, and that no action had been taken against officials who were suspended,” added the source.

Expected to vacate are managers and their assistants, messengers, clerks, supervisors and subordinate staff including tea girls and cleaners.

KEMSA was established through an Act of Parliament and can be revoked through the same Act. Dismissing the employees will cost the government billions in compensation.

Efforts by the Standard to get a response from KEMSA was not successful as Edward Njoroge, the Acting CEO neither picked phone calls nor responded to text messages.

 In May, President Uhuru Kenyatta revoked the appointments of the entire KEMSA board in a move to overhaul its image.

Among revoked appointments were Kembi Gitura, the board chair.

He was replaced by Mary Chao Mwadime through a gazette notice dated Aril 28, 2021.

CS Kagwe welcomed the appointments saying that “each of the appointed members will bring a wealth of experience in various aspects that will make Kemsa a more transparent and efficient supplier of health products and commodities.”

The appointments were made after USAID failed to involve KEMSA in the procurement of Sh1.5 billion donor ARVs which were then held at the Mombasa port.

Kagwe told the Health Committee that KEMSA was being restructured to win trust for it to continue handling importation of medicines and “hopefully this is something we're going to finalise as quickly as possible, and you will begin to see movement in these areas in the next few days.”

 

Related Topics
KEMSA Jobs Scandal Covid-19 Babu Owino

Share this story
Village maternity centre eases mothers' agony
At least 65 per cent of women deliver in health facilities, with maternal mortality at 691 per 100,000 live births.
To curb climate change, eat less meat, drink less milk
Meat and dairy products are responsible for increased greenhouse gases and environmentalists are advising a switch to plant-based diet.

LATEST STORIES

To curb climate change, eat less meat, drink less milk
To curb climate change, eat less meat, drink less milk

Nutrition & Wellness

By MACTILDA MBENYWE

.
RECOMMENDED
Looming shortage of syringes to slow down Covid-19 vaccination

By MERCY KAHENDA | 5h ago

Looming shortage of syringes to slow down Covid-19 vaccination
Makueni: Cancer patients can now access drugs, treatment

By ROSE MUKONYO | 1d ago

Makueni: Cancer patients can now access drugs, treatment
Diabetes: Insulin now an essential drug

By LYDIAH NYAWIRA | 1d ago

Diabetes: Insulin now an essential drug
Why killing self is offending the State

By SAADA HASSAN | 1d ago

Why killing self is offending the State
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

facebooktwitterinstagramlinkedinyoutube

Digital News

The Nairobian

Entertainment

Eve Woman

Farmkenya

Sports

Travelog

Enterprise

Tv stations

Radio stations

©2021 The Standard Group PLC