Home / Health & Science

181 patients recover from Covid-19, 48 in ICU

HEALTH & SCIENCEBy BETTY NJERU | Sat,Oct 09 2021 17:34:19 EAT
By BETTY NJERU | Sat,Oct 09 2021 17:34:19 EAT

 

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe. [Standard]

Some one hundred and fifty-nine people have tested positive for the coronavirus today, from 4,046 samples conducted in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry has said.

In a statement Saturday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the country’s positivity rate is now 3.9 per cent, while total confirmed cases are 251,057 and 2,602,818 tests conducted so far.

Additionally, one hundred and eighty-one patients have recovered from the disease, “with 117 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while sixty-four are from various health facilities countrywide,” Kagwe said.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Total recoveries now stand at 243,772.

Two patients have succumbed to the disease, raising the death toll to 5,181.

“A total of 789 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,809 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 48 patients are in the ICU and 6 in High Dependency Units (HDU).”

The Ministry says it has administered 4,171,581 vaccines as of October 7, 2021, and percentage of adults fully vaccinated is 3.8.

