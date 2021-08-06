× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Health Magazine TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Home / Health & Science

Covid-19: 31 die as 1,576 test positive

By BETTY NJERU | Fri,Aug 06 2021 17:55:52 EAT
By BETTY NJERU | Fri,Aug 06 2021 17:55:52 EAT

 

A nurse prepares the AstraZeneca vaccine at Kemri, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Thirty-one patients have succumbed to the coronavirus, according to the latest statistics from the Health Ministry.

One person died in the last 24 hours, while others are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits on diverse dates from April-July.

Kenya’s Covid-19 death toll is now 4,088.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

This, on a day that the country has posted 1,561 new infections from a 10,072 sample size conducted in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate is now 15.5 per cent, while total confirmed positive cases are now 209,823 and cumulative tests conducted so far are 2,176,118.

Another one hundred and two patients have also recovered from the disease, “with 91 being from various health facilities countrywide while eleven are from the Home Based Isolation and Care,” Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said.

The country’s total recoveries now stand at 195,787.

ALSO READ

 WHO warns of increasing coronavirus deaths in Africa

 Advisers warn vaccine protection likely to wane

 Funerals, public gatherings are super spreaders- Kagwe

 Kenya's Covid-19 cases up by 1,571

 Counties raise alarm over raising Covid cases

The CS added: “1,576 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 5,834 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. One hundred and eight patients are in the ICU, forty-six of whom are on ventilatory support and fifty-five on supplemental oxygen.

So far, some 1,768, 519 vaccines have been administered across the country- 1,084,013 being first doses while second doses are 684, 506.

On Friday, Kenya received some 180,00 AstraZeneca doses from the Greek Government, in boost to its inoculation exercise.

National Taskforce on Vaccine Deployment Chair Dr. Willis Akhwale said the government expects to have vaccinated 10 million people by the end of the year. 

