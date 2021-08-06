× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Health Magazine TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Account
Login
Health
Reproductive Health
Nutrition & Wellness
Children
Men
Mental Health
Health & Science
COVID-19
The Standard
Home
National
HEALTH
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS
menu search
Standard Logo
Home / Health & Science

WHO warns of increasing coronavirus deaths in Africa

HEALTH & SCIENCEBy MACTILDA MBENYWE | Fri,Aug 06 2021 17:13:48 EAT
By MACTILDA MBENYWE | Fri,Aug 06 2021 17:13:48 EAT

 

A medical worker talks to volunteers as they wait to receive an injection during human clinical trial for a potential vaccine against the novel coronavirus in Soweto, South Africa.[Reuters]

More than 6,400 coronavirus deaths have been recorded in Africa this week, marking the highest death toll, World Health Organisation (WHO) reports.

The fatalities mark a two per cent rise compared with the previous week, with South Africa and Tunisia accounting for over 55 per cent of the deaths.

Officials at the WHO have expressed fears that death trends are on the rise in 15 countries and 12 have reported higher case fatality rates than the African average of 2.5 per cent over the last one month.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

The new WHO data shows the highest seven-day death toll since the onset of the pandemic in Africa.

Data from WHO shows more than 172 000 deaths have been reported in Africa. The continent accounts for over 4 per cent of the 4.2 million Covid-19 related deaths recorded globally to date. 

Speaking during a virtual press conference, the New Vaccines Introduction Officer at WHO Regional Office for Africa Dr Phionah Atuhebwe observed that latest data indicates Africa is still on the crest of the third wave.

ALSO READ

 Covid-19: 31 die as 1,576 test positive

 Advisers warn vaccine protection likely to wane

 Funerals, public gatherings are super spreaders- Kagwe

 Kenya's Covid-19 cases up by 1,571

 Counties raise alarm over raising Covid cases

“It’s a sad day for Africa. Our hearts go out to everyone who has lost friends and loved ones. Deaths have peaked week-on-week on the continent and after a slight dip, Covid-19 cases are surging again. We cannot take anything for granted,” Atuhebwe said.

According to WHO, in the week ending August 1, Covid-19 cases rose by 19 per cent to over 278,000. South Africa accounted for 29 per cent of the cases, which remain close to Africa’s record high of 286,000 weekly cases recorded in early July.

WHO reports that 22 African countries have seen cases rise by over 20 per cent for at least two weeks running, while the highly transmissible Delta variant has been found in 29 African countries. The Alpha variant has been detected in 39 countries and Beta variant in 35. 

This is despite Covid-19 vaccine shipments to Africa in July as nearly 12 million doses were shipped through COVAX facility, more than the doses received in April, May and June combined.

Africa has received 91 million Covid-19 vaccine doses so far. About 24 million people, just 1.7 perc ent of Africa's population, are fully vaccinated.

According to WHO, the continent needs up to 183 million more doses to fully vaccinate 10 per cent of its population by the end of September, and up to 729 million more doses to meet the end of year goal of fully vaccinating 30 per cent of Africa’s population.

COVAX aims to deliver 520 million doses to Africa by the end of 2021. Almost 90 million of these doses have now been allocated to African countries and will be delivered by the end of September.

Further, the African Union plans to deliver at least 16 million of the 400 million Johnson & Johnson doses it has sourced for African countries by the end of September.

“After a tough three months, we’re seeing more positive prospects in terms of vaccine shipments to Africa. Unsteady supplies are the main reason Africa’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout has been slow, so as shipments ramp up it is crucial that African countries put comprehensive vaccination strategies in place to swiftly and efficiently protect the most vulnerable,” said Dr Atuhebwe.

Dr Atuhebwe said WHO is at the forefront of Africa’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout, ??working to coordinate all efforts, giving policy and technical guidance and tailored support to African countries and helping share knowledge and best practices between African countries.

[email protected]

Related Topics
WHO Covid-19 Delta variant

Share this story
Governors want Kemsa out of HIV drugs
CoG said standoff between the Ministry of Health and Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) on distribution of the drugs was hurting HIV patients.
Covid-19: 31 die as 1,576 test positive
The positivity rate is now 15.5 per cent, while total confirmed positive cases are now 209,823 and cumulative tests conducted so far are 2,176,118.

LATEST STORIES

HIV positive mothers encouraged to adopt exclusive breastfeeding
HIV positive mothers encouraged to adopt exclusive breastfeeding

Health & Science

By MERCY KAHENDA

.
RECOMMENDED
HIV positive mothers encouraged to adopt exclusive breastfeeding

By MERCY KAHENDA | 12h ago

 HIV positive mothers encouraged to adopt exclusive breastfeeding
Special Report: Women who struggle with breastfeeding

By CHEBET BIRIR | 12h ago

 Special Report: Women who struggle with breastfeeding
Covid-19: 31 die as 1,576 test positive

By BETTY NJERU | 1h ago

 Covid-19: 31 die as 1,576 test positive
Ministry: Why contraceptives were unfit

By MERCY KAHENDA | 1d ago

 Ministry: Why contraceptives were unfit
.
BUY & SELL ON DIGGER MOTORS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

facebooktwitterinstagramlinkedinyoutube

Digital News

The Nairobian

Entertainment

Eve Woman

Farmkenya

Sports

Travelog

Enterprise

Tv stations

Radio stations

©2021 The Standard Group PLC