Insurance gap leaves cancer patients paying out of pocket for endoscopy

Dr Russ White, a cardiothoracic surgeon and director of the AGC Tenwek Cardiothoracic Centre in Bomet County. [File, Standard]

For Oscar Gwala, the journey from Central Seme in Kisumu County to Bomet County was driven by urgency, not choice.

His cousin, Jane Anyango Ouma, is battling cancer, and each referral along the way, including from Jaramogi Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital, brought renewed hope for answers—and the fear that time was slipping away.

When we met them at the AGC Tenwek Cardiothoracic Centre, that hope collided with a harsh reality.